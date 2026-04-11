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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
3hEdited

Now when will Kennedy speak up about the vital importance of natural levels of lithium needed for optimum health? Perhaps more important: for optimum social health.

I'm not for adding anything to our water supply, we should all have the freedom to consume what we want or to not consume what we don't want. But people should be educated about the importance of trace minerals like lithium. So they have the information needed to transform our society, or at least themselves, toward paradise.

Edit: Just imagine if lithium had been forced upon us instead of fluoride! Healthy water is precious!

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
2hEdited

"a simple mobile scan," of what? Their face or fingerprints? Hmm, seems fishy . . . tying health data directly to digital ID?

And also word on the street is that more and more American parents than ever are opting out of the CDC mandated childhood injection schedule. "Covid" woke everyone up to the truth about vaccines.

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