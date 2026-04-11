In a policy-packed week for MAHA, the federal government upped its investments in nutrition for all Americans, and HHS Secretary Kennedy affirmed his commitment to families with autism. These are just some of the MAHA wins you will read about below.

Stay up-to-date with more of the latest from the world of MAHA by tuning into Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute every Friday across MAHA Action social media channels.

Kennedy Honors Families with Autism

On the occasion of Autism Month, Secretary Kennedy released a video honoring families of children with autism.

In his poignant address, Kennedy said, “Children are a blessing to their families, and children with autism are no different. They bring resilience, joy, and a sense of purpose to most families. It’s also true that raising a child with autism and being a person with autism comes with a lot of challenges.”

Kennedy continued, “ Despite its prevalence, families often feel that they carry the weight alone. And let me assure you that with this administration, you do not. My commitment to you is that we will do nothing about you, without you. Within the past year, we launched a bold effort to better understand autism—its causes, its treatments, and how we help every individual flourish. You are citizens with rights, with talents, and with a future that this government has a responsibility to support.”

Kennedy Launches Podcast

Secretary Kennedy launched a podcast. “This podcast is about telling the truth, especially when it’s uncomfortable,” Kennedy said. “I’m going to have fearless conversations with critical thinkers, including independent doctors, respected scientists, and leaders in medical innovation and research. I’m going to ask the questions and lift the taboos and expose the hypocrisy and the conflicts and the corruption.”

More Medical Schools to Teach Nutrition

Florida State University College of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center are the latest institutions to offer new nutrition courses for future doctors.

Health and Nutrition for Rural Americans

HHS committed $135 million to expand nutrition services and strengthen the rural health work force. Kennedy announced the investment in Arizona alongside HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. Kennedy said his goal is to prevent chronic diseases, improve access to care, and support new rural physician residency programs.

Iowa to Offer Compassionate Options for Foster Care

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill that makes foster parent training more flexible and personalized.

She also directed the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to join the federal “A Home for Every Child” initiative to strengthen child welfare and ensure every child has a stable home.

CMS Debuts Tech Initiative

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz launched the first phase of the HealthTech Ecosystem, a strategic initiative designed to transition the American healthcare system into a fully digital, patient-centered era.

With a new Medicare App Library and a suite of interoperable tools, CMS aims to eliminate outdated manual processes like fax machines and paper intake forms. A central feature of this rollout is the “Kill the Clipboard” initiative, which allows patients to securely share their health data with providers through a simple mobile scan, streamlining the check-in process and reducing administrative errors.

Kennedy Proposes Historic Investment in Native Health

Secretary Kennedy spoke at a tribal conference in Arizona’s Gila River Indian Community. In his remarks, Kennedy proposed a $1.1 billion increase in Indian Health Service (IHS) funding for 2027 while highlighting his commitment to Native American health issues like substance abuse and disease prevention.

Kennedy said, “Tribal nations know how to care for their people — and we are expanding their authority to drive better outcomes.” He continued, “At HHS, we are investing in infrastructure, incorporating traditional foods into federal nutrition policy, and delivering results in Indian Country while upholding tribal sovereignty.”

Victory for Medical Freedom in Kansas

The MAHA State Council of Kansas played a pivotal role in safeguarding medical freedom by advocating against the restrictive provision in HB2513. While the bill passed the House with an 84-36 vote, the council’s efforts helped stall the legislation in the Senate, effectively preventing a mandate that would have forced adherence to the bloated June 2025 CDC vaccine schedule.

By stopping this measure, the council ensured that Kansans are not subjected to a temporary but heavy-handed requirement of 94 mandated vaccine doses, a move that avoids a difficult future legislative battle to undo the provision. This strategic victory maintains the status quo while the council looks toward a future administration and a Health Department secretary committed to restoring vaccines as a matter of personal choice.