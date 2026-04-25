In another major week for MAHA, Secretary Kennedy and President Trump were joined by Joe Rogan and army veterans for the signing of a new executive order. Also, MAHA beats big telecom, and historic wins for real food. All this and more in this week’s MAHA wins.

To stay up to date with more from MAHA, watch Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute every Friday across MAHA Action’s social media channels.

Historic Executive Order on Psychedelics

On April 18, President Trump, alongside Secretary Kennedy, Joe Rogan and others, signed the “Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness” executive order (EO).

This EO marks a significant pivot in federal mental health policy, acknowledging the limitations of traditional allopathic and psychiatric therapies. By prioritizing the potential of psychedelic compounds like ibogaine, the administration aims to dismantle regulatory barriers that have long stifled innovation in the mental health sector. Central to this directive is a streamlined approval process, requiring the FDA to issue National Priority Vouchers for breakthrough therapies and ensuring that both the FDA and DEA establish viable pathways for “Right to Try” access. This shift signals a move toward a more flexible, results-oriented framework designed to address treatment-resistant conditions that have persisted despite standard care.

FDA Releases Roadmap to Ditch Animal Testing

The FDA published a Roadmap to Reducing Animal Testing. A press release issued by the agency noted that animals are “not a great model” for how well a drug will perform on humans. “Historically, more than 90 percent of drugs that clear animal studies do not receive FDA approval, often due to safety or efficacy issues identified in human trials,” the agency announced. “To address this gap, FDA is advancing use of new approach methodologies (NAMs)—including advanced in vitro systems, computational modeling, and human-derived platforms—that better reflect human biology and improve prediction of drug effects.”

MAHA Beats Telecom Giants

House Republican leaders abandoned plans to vote on H.R. 2289, the American Broadband Deployment Act, after failing to secure enough support amid strong opposition from local governments. The act would have stripped local/municipal governments of their right to prohibit the 5G and other telecom towers around homes, schools, and local businesses.

MAHA mounted a nationwide effort to oppose the legislation, which resulted in Republicans agreeing to withdraw the controversial vote.

Military Drops Flu Shot Mandate

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that, effective immediately, flu shots in the military will no longer be mandated.

Fake Meat Is Out

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed that no lab grown/synthetic/simulated meat will ever bear the new “Product of USA” food label. The new label looks to create more awareness of Real Food that is grown, raised, slaughtered, and/or packed in the United States.

Presidential Fitness Test Returns to Arkansas

The Presidential Fitness Test is coming back to Arkansas schools. Secretary Kennedy welcomed the announcement, writing: “Great to see Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders leading the way on getting kids ACTIVE and building lifelong healthy habits.”

Common Sense Cannabis Reform

The DOJ and DEA announced the immediate rescheduling of certain marijuana products to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act, meaning they have a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence. This action applies to all FDA-approved marijuana-derived products as well as state-regulated medical marijuana products held under a qualifying state-issued license.

Separately, the DEA is accelerating the broader rulemaking process for marijuana by withdrawing prior notices and convening a new administrative hearing beginning on June 29. The hearing will evaluate the potential transfer of marijuana as a whole from Schedule I to Schedule III.

Rare Moment of Bipartisanship on Capitol Hill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Secretary Kennedy had a rare moment of agreement during the April 22 hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, where Sanders asked if Kennedy supports banning junk food ads aimed at children. Kennedy affirmed his long-standing opposition, comparing it to past tobacco ad restrictions, and Sanders expressed agreement.