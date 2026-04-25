The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
9h

The one simple fact that the Military has chosen to no longer mandate a inherently harmful mRNA "Flu Shot" is historic in the recognition that these injections no longer have a place in human bodies.

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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
8h

Good news MAHA. I’m glad to know our calls to the House and committee worked to get the government overreach on cell tower placement overturned. Thanks for giving us the heads up!!

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