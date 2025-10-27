By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report

An eventful last week in the world of MAHA: Veterans will soon receive justice following Biden administration discrimination, Coca-Cola is set to return to its less toxic roots, and Anthony Fauci may finally face the music.

Cheryl Hines Pushes Back Against Medical Establishment for Disbelieving the Vaccine Injured

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, actress Cheryl Hines, wife of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., criticized the medical establishment and prior administrations for dismissing parents who reported vaccine injuries to their children.

“I’m baffled by the attacks on parents who say, ‘My child changed after the vaccine,’” Hines said. “Their kid was meeting milestones, got the shot, and then everything shifted. Why are we shouting them down?”

New HHS Initiative to Deliver Better Health and Cut Costs

Last week Dr. Robert Malone, a member of the CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), wrote an article about the Administration for a Healthy America, a new HHS initiative that will significantly enhance the department’s operational capabilities.

According to the article, the Agency for Health Advancement (AHA) is a newly proposed operating division of the HHS aimed at enhancing the overall health and well-being of Americans. The effort would integrate key programs focused on preventing chronic diseases, promoting wellness, protecting environmental health, addressing mental and behavioral needs, and advancing other public health goals into a unified framework for more effective coordination.

Lockdowns Failed Miserably

Writing outside his official role as the director of NIH, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya analyzed a chart illustrating that all-cause mortality decreased during the peak of Covid in Sweden. Dr. Bhattacharya stated, “They were immune to the folly and harms of lockdown!”

Sweden was one of the few developed countries not to implement lockdown measures during the Covid era.

Senator Threatens to Subpoena Fauci

During an extended interview with Benny Johnson, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) went nuclear on Dr. Anthony Fauci, blaming the former NIAID chief for all 18 million COVID deaths in the United States.

“It’s the most catastrophic failure in modern medical history,” Senator Paul said. He called Fauci’s decision to bankroll dangerous Wuhan lab research without proper safeguards “the biggest screw-up in medicine and public health—ever.”

The Senator added that if Fauci won’t show up to a Senate committee of his own volition, he will be subpoenaed and forced to testify.

FDA Implements Radical Transparency for Fast-tracked Drug Applications

The FDA has released the checklists used by its Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) during the review of new drug applications. FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary commented on the move, stating, “Drug applications should not be derailed or delayed by preventable procedural oversights. Publishing these checklists is a common-sense measure to enhance transparency and clarity in the FDA review process.”

Department of War Pledges Justice for Those Discharged Over Vaccine Mandates

Secretary Kennedy thanked Under Secretary of War, Anthony J. Tata, for expediting the reinstatement of all members of the armed forces who were discharged during the Biden administration for their decision not to take novel Covid vaccines.

Goodbye and Good Riddance to Coca-Cola’s High Fructose Corn Syrup

The HHS thanked President Trump for securing an agreement with Coca-Cola that forces the company to sell (rid itself of) a version of its popular beverage with cane sugar, in parts of the U.S.

Previously, Coca-Cola sold in the U.S. was sweetened with high fructose corn syrup while imported varieties, including from Mexico, continued to use traditional cane sugar.

Peanut Scandal Goes Viral

The HHS shared an op-ed by Virginia Hughes asserting that public health “hysteria” surrounding peanut allergies inadvertently increased the incidence of nut allergies in children.

Citing a study published in Pediatrics, Hughes noted that updated guidelines recommending early peanut introduction (beginning at 4–6 months old) have reduced peanut allergy rates among children under 3 by 43%, averting more than 60,000 cases annually. The approach has also lowered broader IgE-mediated food allergies by 36–38%.