The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
9h

"Aluminum is not the only toxic item in a hepatitis B vaccine which includes: Formaldehyde, polysorbate 20, and yeast particles—none of these items should ever be injected into a human much less a newborn." - David Brownstein

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Karen Schultz's avatar
Karen Schultz
8h

People should be sued for doing what they did to our children!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture