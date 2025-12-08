By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report

Last week, MAHA achieved a major win in restoring honesty, integrity and informed consent to administering childhood vaccines. This was followed by an epochal Memorandum issued by President Trump, calling for the restoration of medical freedom and informed consent across the childhood vaccine schedule.

ACIP Votes Against Recommending Hep B for Infants

In an 8-3 note, the independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) elected to end recommending infants receive the hepatitis B vaccine.

The United States is the only major industrialized nation to recommend that infants take a vaccine intended to inoculate against a sexually transmitted disease. There is virtually no way a child can contract the illness unless born to a mother who already has hepatitis B.

During lengthy deliberations on the matter, ACIP members including Dr. Reshef Levi pointed out that in much of the industrialized world, the vaccine is not recommended for small children because hepatitis is typically a sexually transmitted disease.

Prior to casting his vote, ACIP member Dr. Robert Malone defended medical freedom. “My personal bias is to err on the side of enabling individual decision-making and individual rights over the right to the collective,” Malone said, adding, “I think that that is at the heart of what we’re dealing with here.”

President Issues Memorandum On Childhood Vaccine Schedule Reform

Hours after ACIP’s vote, President Trump issued a Memorandum, ordering the HHS and CDC to re-examine the entire Childhood Vaccine Schedule in order to bring the U.S. in-line with other industrialized nations that have fewer vaccine mandates for young children.

“Today, the CDC Vaccine Committee made a very good decision to END their Hepatitis B Vaccine Recommendation for babies, the vast majority of whom are at NO RISK of Hepatitis B, a disease that is mostly transmitted sexually, or through dirty needles,” President Trump said.

The president continued, “The American Childhood Vaccine Schedule long required 72 “jabs,” for perfectly healthy babies, far more than any other Country in the World, and far more than is necessary. In fact, it is ridiculous! Many parents and scientists have been questioning the efficacy of this “schedule,” as have I! That is why I have just signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services to “FAST TRACK” a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule, so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE! I am fully confident Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and the CDC, will get this done, quickly and correctly, for our Nation’s Children. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAHA!”

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and HHS Deputy Secretary/Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill responded to the president’s public statement, saying they would begin work on these reforms straight away.

HHS Defends Parental Rights Against Medical Tyranny

The HHS announced it will vigorously enforce parental rights in pediatric healthcare.

Its statement reads, in part, “HHS opened an investigation into a complaint that a Midwestern school illegally vaccinated a child with a federally provided vaccine without the parents’ consent by ignoring a religious exemption submitted under state law.”

Commenting on the statement, Secretary Kennedy said, “Today, we are putting pediatric medical professionals on notice: you cannot sideline parents. When providers ignore parental consent, violate exemptions to vaccine mandates, or keep parents in the dark about their children’s care, we will act decisively. We will use every tool at our disposal to protect families and restore accountability.”

The HHS Secretary encouraged Americans who feel their rights have been violated to contact the HHS directly at a link he provided.

FDA Moves to End Cruel Animal Experiments

The FDA released new guidelines for eliminating animal testing in the development of monoclonal antibodies.

According to FDA Commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary, “We are delivering on our roadmap commitment to eliminate animal testing requirements in drug evaluation and our promise to accelerate cures and meaningful treatments for Americans. Modern science has given us far more effective and humane ways of evaluating drug safety than animal testing. This reform may reduce the amount of time it takes to bring a drug to market and lower research and development costs, which can translate into lower drug prices.”

HHS to Deliver Help for Nursing Homes

In a Newsweek op-ed, HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill explained why the Trump administration decided to repeal a 2024 Biden-era regulation imposing minimum staffing standards on nursing homes before it took effect. O’Neill argued that the rule created an “engineered crisis of scarcity,” particularly for rural, tribal, and underserved facilities, by enforcing unattainable one-size-fits-all requirements that ignored local labor shortages, patient needs, and resources, without evidence they would improve safety.

Kennedy Announces New Radical Transparency and Cost-Cutting for Healthcare Delivery

Speaking during the president’s final cabinet meeting in 2025, Secretary Kennedy highlighted the administration’s success in fulfilling his pledge to make medical records easily accessible to Americans. He said individuals own their healthcare records but historically have faced barriers to access them. But that’s changing. Kennedy noted that in the past six months, hospitals have shared over 100 times more healthcare records than during the entire previous administration.

Kennedy outlined broader efforts to reduce healthcare costs and inefficiencies. He announced that insurance companies covering 280 million Americans have agreed to eliminate prior authorization requirements for most procedures, enabling patients to know immediately upon leaving a doctor’s office whether their treatment will be covered. Additionally, he pledged that by the end of the Trump administration, the United States will have the lowest prescription drug prices among developed nations.

President Trump praised Kennedy and CMS Administrator, Dr. Mehmet Oz, for their work in slashing drug costs, with some medications reduced by up to 800%. Pleased with the progress, but excited for even more cost-curring, the president said the U.S. is now on track to achieve the world’s lowest drug prices.