By Adam Garrie, Reporter, The MAHA Report

In another important week for MAHA, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled a plan to end mercury in medical products worldwide and pledged to pass legislation against the use of SSRIs, medications used to treat depression and anxiety.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration announced lower pricing for weight loss from two manufacturers and promised to lower the price of healthy beef.

Kennedy Encourages Foreign Countries to Follow U.S. Lead on Mercury

Secretary Kennedy called upon all 128 state signatories to the Minamata Convention on Mercury to follow the U.S. lead and move quickly to remove all mercury from vaccines.

In making his announcement, Kennedy said, “Now that America has removed mercury from all vaccines, I call on every global health authority to do the same – to ensure that no child, anywhere in the world, is ever exposed to this deadly neurotoxin again.”

Writing in The MAHA Report, Louis Conte observed, “Kennedy noted the double standard: mercury is not acceptable in batteries and over-the-counter medications, but is acceptable in vaccines and dental fillings. He reminded the public that thimerosal in vaccines has never undergone safety studies in humans and that there is a mountain of science, which he detailed in his book Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak, which describes thimerosal as a potent neurotoxin, a mutagen, a carcinogen, and an endocrine disruptor.”

Kennedy Pledges Action on SSRIs

A video of a 1991 FDA hearing on the dangers of the SSRI class of drugs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors), to treat depression and anxiety, went viral on social media. Users commented on their concern that little action has been taken regarding SSRI risks, even though the risk profile of this class of drugs has been known for decades.

Commenting on this issue, Secretary Kennedy said, “Drawing on the nation’s most comprehensive data, the CDC is finally confronting the long-taboo question of whether SSRIs and other psychoactive drugs contribute to mass violence.”

Texas Puts Families First

Texas voters approved Proposition 15, a “constitutional amendment affirming that parents are the primary decision makers for their children.”

The text approved by a majority of Texan voters reads, “To enshrine truths that are deeply rooted in this nation’s history and traditions, the people of Texas hereby affirm that a parent has the responsibility to nurture and protect the parent’s child and the corresponding fundamental right to exercise care, custody, and control of the parent’s child, including the right to make decisions concerning the child’s upbringing.”

Kennedy Celebrates Anniversary of Historic Election

Secretary Kennedy published a video commemorating the one year anniversary of the election of President Trump and implicitly thanking the Trump administration for empowering him to achieve numerous ‘wins’ as HHS Secretary.

In the three-plus-minute video, a narrator says:

“Nearly 100 MAHA bills have been passed in states across the country. We’re ending the loophole that lets untested chemicals sneak into your food. We’re restoring mothers’ trust by removing heavy metals from baby formula. We’re bringing honesty back to vaccine safety. No politics, no profits, no mandates. Just transparency, informed patient consent, and real gold-standard science. We’re investigating the root causes of autism, delivering answers to the families the government has long avoided. We’re rewriting America’s dietary guidelines to put health, not industry, first. We’re cleaning up America’s food. No more toxic dyes, only safe, natural ingredients. We’re restoring honesty in drug ads so Americans get facts, not Big Pharma’s deceptive spin. We launched a new transparency tool to restore integrity and trust back to the organ procurement and transplantation network. Under President Trump’s direction, we’re using data and AI to fast-track diagnostics, treatments, and cures for pediatric cancer, because every child deserves a chance to grow up. MAHA isn’t about party lines and politics. It’s about the health of our nation, our children, and our future. So join us. Take back your health. And together, we can make America healthy again.”

A Lower Price for Weight Loss Drugs

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly joined other pharmaceutical companies in signing most-favored-nations pricing agreements with the federal government, thereby cutting costs for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs on the new TrumpRx platform.

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy will drop to $350 or less per month from $1,000 and $1,350, respectively, while Eli Lilly’s Zepbound falls to an average of $346 monthly (from $1,086), with its upcoming oral drug orforglipron following suit and further cuts to $250 anticipated within two years. In exchange, Eli Lilly commits $27 billion to new U.S. manufacturing facilities, and Novo Nordisk pledges an additional $10 billion, including potential production of a Wegovy tablet pending approval.

President Trump Takes on Alleged Beef Packing Monopoly

President Trump announced that he has directed the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into major meat packing companies. They are accused of illicit collusion, price fixing, and manipulation that artificially inflates beef prices.

The president emphasized the need to shield American ranchers from undue blame, safeguard consumers from illegal monopolies, and secure the nation’s food supply, urging swift DOJ action to prevent these largely foreign-owned corporations from illegally profiting at the expense of the American people.

Trump, Kennedy and Oz Praised by Ailing Cartoonist

Cartoonist and political commentator Scott Adams publicly appealed to President Trump on X for help expediting his access to Pluvicto, an FDA-approved radioligand therapy for metastatic prostate cancer, after his insurer, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California, approved the treatment but failed to schedule the required intravenous infusion amid his rapidly declining health.

The next day, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded directly to Adams, asking how to reach him and noting that “the President wants to help,” while Trump posted on Truth Social that he was “on it.” Adams later confirmed he would receive his first Pluvicto dose the following day, crediting the Trump administration’s swift intervention for resolving what appeared to be an administrative glitch in his scheduling. Adams subsequently thanked CMS Director Dr. Mehmet Oz for checking on his condition following treatment.