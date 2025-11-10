The MAHA Report

Gchristy
10h

Now get mercury out of Amalgam and dental care 😷☕❤️‍🩹

Kim Witczak
9h

It’s about time someone investigates the antidepressants. I was intimately involved in helping push the FDA to add the black box suicide warnings to antidepressants in 2004/2006 after the tragic death of my husband Woody in 2003. He was prescribed Zoloft for insomnia and five weeks later took his life with no history of depression. At this time, there were also House Energy and Commerce investigation and hearings that exposed what the FDA and drug companies had long known. Still here we are.

In my wrongful death failure to warn lawsuit against Pfizer, we obtained internal documents showing that both the FDA and industry were aware of the suicide/violence, and, even more importantly, the lack of efficacy. One internal 1990 FDA document reviewing Zoloft’s data ended with this chilling line: “We will come under attack for not being as demanding as we ought to be for establishing the efficacy of antidepressant drug products.” Their own words.

Fast forward and look at the mess we have today. Finally, just maybe, there will be serious change around the overuse and medicalization of our nation’s mental health.

