By Adam Garrie, Contributor, The MAHA Report

It was another important week for MAHA as Secretary Kennedy and his team continue to score wins that contribute to the health of all Americans.

Dangerous Chemicals Removed From Children’s Medicines

In a health-centered Halloween message, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the FDA is “driving a stake through the heart of outdated science and protecting our kids from the risks associated with ingestible fluoride.”

Kennedy continued, “It’s scary that these products have been used for decades without approval. Today’s action raises public awareness, informs medical professionals, and builds on President Trump’s commitment to Make Our Children Healthy Again.”

This statement accompanied a formal FDA notice sent to companies found to be “marketing unapproved fluoride-containing ingestible drugs labeled for use in children under age 3 or older children at low or moderate risk for tooth decay.”

A Cost-Cutting Revolution in Biosimilars

The FDA issued new guidance to streamline regulations and slash costs for biosimilar drug production. The move will increase the availability and lower the cost of such drugs.

Commenting on the FDA’s new draft guidance, Secretary Kennedy said, “Today’s announcement of biosimilar reform furthers President Trump’s directive to lower drug prices for the American people.” Kennedy added, “Biologics treat many chronic diseases, but for too long, a burdensome approval process has kept patients from accessing more affordable biosimilars. This bold action by the FDA accelerates biosimilar development, drives market competition, expands patient options, and advances our mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

Addressing the need to make vital drugs more accessible through e-commerce channels, CMS Commissioner Dr. Oz added, “Trump RX [a government online platform where Americans will be able to buy discounted drugs beginning in early 2026] is going to publish the numbers of all the medications and their pricing—including the generics and biosimilar competitors—so individuals can make the right choice for them and will have options.”

Major Study Finds Vaccine Reform Most Effective Way to Curtail Autism Epidemic

A groundbreaking review by the McCullough Foundation, synthesizing more than 300 studies, uncovered multiple contributing factors to autism spectrum disorder (ASD)—the condition widely known as autism. According to the research, genetic vulnerabilities, neuroimmune disruptions, environmental toxins, birth-related stresses, and medical interventions, including childhood vaccines, profoundly increase the odds of children getting autism.

The study asserts that reshaping the childhood vaccine schedule by easing clustered dosing and timing, could sidestep the foremost preventable trigger of autism in kids.

Means Teases Updated Nutritional Guidance

HHS Special Advisor Calley Means indicated that the HHS will soon release updated nutritional guidelines. Means said that the familiar “food pyramid” is “One of the deadliest documents in American history” and is being replaced.

Texas Lawsuit Vindicates Kennedy and Trump

Following the lead of Secretary Kennedy and President Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the makers of Tylenol, alleging that the companies which produce it willfully suppressed scientific evidence linking Tylenol to neurological defects in children born to mothers who took the painkiller during pregnancy.

“Big Pharma betrayed America by profiting off of pain and pushing pills regardless of the risks,” Paxton said. “These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets.”

HHS Champions Breast Feeding in Fight Against Breast Cancer

The HHS spotlighted a Nature article headlined, “Breastfeeding boosts immune cells that protect against breast cancer: The protective, long-lived T cells can persist for decades after a woman gives birth.”

The study explains how lactation’s profound breast remodeling acts as the key catalyst for summoning specialized CD8+ T cells to the tissue—bolstered by assaults from milk proteins, the baby’s foreign microbes, mastitis, and viruses.

Major Insurer to Cut Out-of-Pocket Costs to Patients

Cigna, a leading health insurer, is phasing out prescription drug rebates in select plans starting in 2027—to slash patients’ out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy. The bold pivot amps up drug pricing transparency, routing savings straight to consumers and sidelining middleman profits.

Secretary Kennedy commended Cigna, saying, “I applaud Cigna’s announcement to align its business practices with President Trump’s vision of empowering patients through greater transparency and lower drug prices on brand-name medicines. I urge other companies to join President Trump in putting Americans first.”