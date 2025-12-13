By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report

This week MAHA achieved wins in areas as diverse as agricultural reform and helping the nation’s poor gain equal access to healthy food via revisions to the SNAP program in six new states.

To stay up to date with the latest news from the MAHA world, be sure to watch Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute, posted every Friday on all MAHA Actions social media channels

Regenerative Agriculture Takes Center Stage

The USDA launched a $700 million Regenerative Agriculture Pilot Program to incentivize farmers to adopt practices that improve soil health, enhance water quality, and boost long-term farm productivity.

Administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the program will provide $400 million through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and $300 million through the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) in fiscal year 2026.

“Protecting and improving the health of our soil is critical not only for the future viability of farmland, but to the future success of American farmers,” said USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins in making the announcement. “In order to continue to be the most productive and efficient growers in the world, we must protect our topsoil from unnecessary erosion and improve soil health and land stewardship.”

Added HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. added, “This is the fulfillment of a promise that we made in the MAHA Report... to give them an offramp—farmers who are dependent on chemical fertilizer inputs—an offramp where they can transition to a model that emphasizes soil health.”

New Snap Waivers Help Remove Junk Food From the Menu

USDA Secretary Rollins approved SNAP food-choice waivers in six new states: Hawai’i, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. This will allow their state governors to restrict the acquisition of unhealthy foods and beverages via the SNAP program. That raises to 18 the number of states that are leading the charge for SNAP reform.

“President Trump has made it clear: we are restoring SNAP to its true purpose – nutrition. Under the MAHA initiative, were are taking bold, historic steps to reverse the chronic diseases epidemic that has taken root in this country for far too long,” said Rollins.

Added South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster, “By encouraging families to purchase healthy, nutritious food – and not junk food – we ensure federal taxpayer dollars are used to their maximum benefit and keep South Carolina at the forefront of the effort to Make America Healthy Again.”

Airports Begin to Go MAHA

With fanfare and pull-ups at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Transportation Secretary, Sean P. Duffy, and HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., launched the Make Travel Family Friendly Again initiative at Reagan National Airport. For starters, $1 billion in grants from the Airport Terminal Program will be available to airports wishing to upgrade their facilities to include more family friendly features.

The initiative will help to create free exercise areas in airports as well as nursing pods and mothers’ rooms that will offer privacy to breastfeeding mothers and quiet areas for neurodivergent and special needs children.

Secretary Kennedy also said that the initiative can also be used to provide healthier food options at airports.

During the launch event, both Secretary Kennedy and Secretary Duffy did 20 clean pull-ups in a sample exercise area at DCA.

HHS Push for Medical Freedom Boosted by SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a lower court decision and revived an Amish families’ challenge to New York’s 2019 law that eliminated religious exemptions from school vaccination requirements.

The law, enacted during a measles outbreak and signed by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, mandates vaccinations for school attendance while allowing only medical exemptions.

In Joseph Miller et al. v. James McDonald et al., the Amish plaintiffs argue that the mandate infringes on their religious freedom. Both a federal district court and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ruling in March 2025, had upheld the law. However, on December 8, 2025, the Supreme Court sent the case back to the 2nd Circuit for reconsideration in light of its June 2025 decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor, a 6-3 ruling that permitted parents to opt their children out of certain school lessons on religious grounds.

New Probe Into Vaccine Deaths

The FDA announced that it is launching an investigation into potential links between Covid vaccines and adult deaths. This follows similar investigations into Covid vaccine deaths among children.

HHS Fights Religious Discrimination

The HHS launched an investigation into state health departments, to verify compliance with federal protections for conscience rights and to ensure faith-based organizations receive equal treatment and are not discriminated against.

HHS’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) will investigate: “Discriminating against faith-based organizations in the administration and/or enforcement of licensing requirements, including requiring any facilitation of sex-rejecting procedures and female genital mutilation (FGM) and treating religious objections as grounds for adverse licensure action, including denial or termination of professional licenses;