By Adam Garrie The MAHA Report.

From formerly suppressed vaccine studies going viral to multiple states embracing medical freedom, it has been another important week in the world of MAHA.

But first: Don’t forget to watch Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute every Friday across MAHA Action’s social channels to catch up with all the latest news from the ever-expanding MAHA movement. Here’s Caitlin’s recap:

Dr. Malone Spreads The MAHA Message

Last week Dr. Robert Malone appeared before members of the European Union’s Parliament, where he told his foreign audience about the MAHA movement.

Dr. Malone, a member of the CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and co-patent holder for mRNA vaccine technology, told EU parliamentarians, “I look forward to the day when it is no longer acceptable to censor and ridicule parents of vaccine-injured children.” He continued, “Have you ever wondered what or who powers the Children’s Health Defense organization? At the core, it is parents of vaccine-injured children. Not Bobby Kennedy.”

Vaccine Safety Study Goes Viral

The 2020 unpublished Henry Ford vaccine study went viral on social media months after medical freedom and human rights attorney Aaron Siri presented the report to Congress. Once entered into the congressional record, many Americans began reading and sharing its findings, while also noting researcher Dr. Marcus Zervos’ statements about withholding it from publication due to fears of personal reprisal.

The study revealed significant health disparities between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Vaccinated children were found to be 4.29 times more likely to develop asthma, three times more likely to have atopic diseases such as eczema, and nearly six times more likely to develop autoimmune disorders, encompassing over 80 conditions. Compared to their unvaccinated counterparts, they also faced a 5.5 times higher risk of neurodevelopmental disorders; 2.9 times greater likelihood of motor disabilities; 4.5 times higher risk of speech disorders; three times more developmental delays; and six times higher incidence of acute and chronic ear infections.

Texas Stands Up For Medical Freedom

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a letter to Houston Methodist Hospital, warning that the state will launch an official investigation into claims that the hospital is mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for organ transplant patients, with refusal leading to denial of potentially life-saving treatment. According to Paxton, “Texas law prohibits healthcare providers from denying organ transplants or related services solely because of a patient’s decision to not receive a COVID-19 or other vaccination.”

Florida Surgeon General’s Commitment to Informed Consent and Liberty

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo confirmed that he is working with legislators to permanently end all vaccine mandates impacting millions of Floridian children.

Dr. Ladapo said, “There’s no gray area—either you control what goes in your body and your kids’ bodies, or you don’t. In the Florida Department of Health, we have four vaccines that are currently mandated. It’s Varicella, and Hepatitis B, and the pneumococcal vaccine, and the annual influenza vaccine. We’re going to be pulling back on those. There are a handful of others that are mandated in Florida statute, and we’ll be pulling those back with the support of the lawmakers, hopefully.”

President Trump and Secretary Kennedy Expand Access to Fertility Treatments

President Trump announced an agreement between fertility drug manufacturer EMD Serono and the federal government to cut IVF treatment costs through the TrumpRx.gov platform, expected online later this year. The program starts with the popular medication, GONAL-F, which will be offered at a steep discount off the negotiated price, while low- and middle-income women earning below 550% of the federal poverty level qualify for an additional reduction. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) estimates savings of up to $2,200 per fertility drug cycle—on treatments often exceeding $5,000—since these drugs comprise nearly 20% of total IVF expenses.

Speaking in the Oval Office, HHS Secretary Kennedy said, “Today, the average teenager in this country has 50% of the sperm count, 50% of the testosterone as a 65-year-old man. Our girls are hitting puberty six years earlier. And that’s bad, but also our parents aren’t having children. Parents who want to have children do not have access. I have seven children. I feel that God has blessed me with that and I can’t imagine how different my life would be if I did not have that blessing.”

Kennedy continued, “This morning Harvard University released a study that showed that the obesity rates have now climbed over 70%. And this again is for the same reason. We’re flooding our kids, we’re poisoning a mass generation, mass poisoning a generation of kids with chemicals. President Trump has instructed us to stop these problems at the root cause. But he’s also recognized that there are people who are injured, people who are not living life to the fullest, and he’s addressing that. Last week, we made GLP drugs available in the most favored nation. And this week, it’s IVF.”