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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
3h

It would be about time! Instead of paying for illegals, give Americans what they need-seniors and younger!

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Denise Visconte's avatar
Denise Visconte
3h

And why limit this to Chiropractic care? There is an acupuncture for seniors act in Congress which has been languishing in committee for lack of support.

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