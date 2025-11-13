WASHINGTON— On Wednesday, November 13, national leaders, innovators, and change-makers gathered at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C. for the 2025 MAHA Summit, hosted by MAHA Action, the organization spearheading the Make America Healthy Again™ (MAHA) movement founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



The MAHA Summit united senior policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors to accelerate progress in nutrition, healthspan science, biotechnology, and AI-driven healthcare reform. Participants explored how growing public demand for clean food, safe products, and prevention is transforming both American industry and government policy.

“The MAHA Summit is one of a series of national forums to bring MAHA Moms and Dads together with entrepreneurs, business leaders, and policymakers who are listening closely to what American families want — healthier foods, cleaner products, and better health for their children,” said Finn Kennedy, MAHA Holdings board member. “Our mission is to accelerate private industry’s adoption of the MAHA agenda and turn that vision of a healthier, more prosperous America into reality.”

The marquee event of the day was a fireside chat between Vice President JD Vance and Secretary Kennedy Jr., where the two leaders discussed the future of MAHA, ongoing regulatory reform, and the role MAHA played in the presidential election.

“Wednesday was an important milestone,” said Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action. “It was the culmination of a movement that was 40 years in the making — a movement that will usher in a generation of healthier children and an era of incredible innovation geared toward prevention rather than treatment.”

President Trump’s embrace of the MAHA movement — and his historic appointment of Kennedy as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — marked a decisive turning point in U.S. health policy. In September, the Trump Administration launched the MAHA Strategy, a sweeping plan with more than 100 deliverables detailing how the administration will end the childhood chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again.

“Secretary Kennedy’s leadership at HHS shows that holding our institutions accountable for the chronic disease epidemic isn’t radical — it’s just common sense,” said Alex Hardy, CEO of MAHA Holdings. “This summit proves how far and fast the MAHA coalition has grown, and it showcases the real power of Americans demanding change and the innovators and policymakers stepping up to make it happen.”

MAHA Action is the national organization leading the Make America Healthy Again movement, uniting families, entrepreneurs, scientists, and policymakers in a shared mission to reverse America’s chronic disease epidemic. Through advocacy, education, and direct engagement, MAHA Action builds partnerships across sectors to drive systemic reform in food, health, and environmental policy. By mobilizing millions of MAHA Moms and Dads and amplifying their voice at every level of government, MAHA Action is reshaping the national conversation about what it means to build a truly healthy America.

The MAHA Summit reflects the growing strength of that movement — a coalition grounded in science, accountability, and a shared belief that every American deserves a healthier future.