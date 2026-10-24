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Lahn “was closely associated with” corporate interests “that control 75 percent of the nation’s fertilizer market” and have been accused by Iowa farm groups of monopolistic practices. During his long career in politics, Lahn spent years working as a political fundraiser for an out-of-state dark money group that “campaign[ed] for Republican candidates in Iowa who were friendly to Big Ag and corporate interests.”

See Mother Jones August issue.

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
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Elephant in the room - RFKJ has been corporate captured. None of the key dangers have changed. Covid vaccine is still being pushed not only on its own but in flu vaccines and pet vaccines. mRNA is taking over the vaccine market. Vaccines are being marketed and pushed on all sides. Prep act still in place.

Glyphosate and dangerous pesticides are still being sprayed along with chemtrails.

Toxic chemicals in scented products are not being addressed.

I wonder if Bobby would do more good outside of HHS than Inside? I want to see the Bobby who wrote the real Anthony Fauci book and who sued Monsanto.

Anybody following the Netherlands case against Bill Gates, and Pfizer CEO? PREP act does not apply in other countries.

And why aren’t states AG’s going after Fauci?

And why is Ralph BARIC and the university of North Carolina and Peter DASZAK still flying under the radar? Because our own government caused the pandemic, it was part of a bigger plan: Depopulation and universal vaccines.

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