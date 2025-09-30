The MAHA Report

annapolis73
1d
1d

Time is running out for old people like me. I've devoted the last 33 years of my life to caring for our son, along with my wife and his brother.

Our vaccine injured son requires 24/7/365 care. He is mentally incompetent. We have tried, to no avail, to ameliorate his condition.

I applaud everyone who participated and honor anyone who is helped by their activities.

We are counting on Mr. Downing to help us obtain justice. Ultimately, in a Court Of Equity. Our damages, both actual, as well as "pain and suffering" are incalculable. Our sons are 36 and 33. They will require resources for the next 50 years.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/4668

Des
1d

I used to give vaccines to babies but quit when they started requiring several at a time. Babies immune systems should handle only at a time ( if necessary) so that if there IS reaction the culprit known. The vaccine load even worse today. I noticed after reading the CDC Covid death report that over 60% deaths were white males over 60 years of age. Which told me ( no not a conspiracy to kill Trump voters) my overweight sedentary diabetic patients mostly male with horrid diets & low vitamin D leading to compromised circulation were at higher risk ..of course.

MAHA. And why when they expected massive deaths in Africa & India it was very low. Not only lots of sun, but mostly vegetarian & low body weight.

My sisters son was normal responsive child till after his immunizations. He wasn't " born that way"

Speaking of born that way I worked with Dr Hunter Heath world famous endocrinologist. His studies at U of U on identical male twins in the 1980s showed no DNA differences between the boys, one day, one not. Showing Gayness is caused.

by outside influences, perhaps abuse, perhaps introduction or encoragment by older male ( still abuse) causing addiction like any born. I saw this often in San Francisco & Mendocino where I lived ( sorry to get off subject) I often has patient couples come it. One individual wealthy older male, the younger one once homeless looking for a rescuer. We had so many homeless young men & girls who ended up selling their bodies & souls. Abuse can be Viral, Mental or Sexual/ Physical.

PERHAPS we need a MASA for children division.

Unfortunately Dr Hunter ( probably deceased now) left the Medical school & went to the " Dark Side" to work for Pharmacy giant.

