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Maybe's avatar
Maybe
6h

I’ve been teaching first and second grade for 23 years and strange things are happening. They come into my classroom looking like little ghosts who’ve spent the night plugged into the Matrix. I ask them to go outside, and they stare at me as if I’ve suggested they walk to Mars. Meanwhile, their mitochondria are apparently running on fumes, their vitamin D has packed its bags and gone in vacation, and I’ve got a room full of tiny humans whose cellular power plants are flashing red. I can practically hear their ATP screaming for help during morning attendance.

They turn down an apple like it’s a personal insult, but wave a neon-orange packet of ultra-processed cheese-flavored something in front of them and suddenly they’re awake, alert, and negotiating like Wall Street attorneys. I swear the Snack Goblin has a direct line to their exhausted mitochondria. I tell the parents, “Please, take them outside. Let them see the sun. Let their little cells recharge!” But every morning, here they come again, eyes glazed, clutching tablets, demanding dinosaur-shaped snacks. Yesterday, two of them asked me for sunscreen. I went into the supply closet and cried.

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Cheryl Vega's avatar
Cheryl Vega
3h

I see the changes in my kids 10 and 11yrs old. Mental health, emotional health, physical health are all at risk. All they do is watch YouTube and play Roblox on their iPads. They talk verbal chat with other kids who sound like they are kids. I try to monitor them and limit them. They get very depressed. Dandys world. Is another thing they watch and play. But on the Nintendo switch, they literally have a very cheap game available called the cult of the lamb. It involves creating your own cult, religion, gaining followers, murdering your followers, chopping them up and eating them! Why is something like this available for anyone to buy on the Nintendo Switch. Made for children. Literally cult, murder, and cannibalism. What in the holy f*** is the deal with this??? Can we address this type of game? Also, things are pushed on our kids as they watch YouTube videos. It auto plays the next video and chooses it for your kid in a lot of times. I will catch some crazy video that they did not choose themselves. It just started playing and it is satanic all of it. but controlling YouTube or parental guidance is impossible if I put parental guidance on it then all they get is toddler videos.

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