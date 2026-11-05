The MAHA Report

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Anna Lafferty's avatar
Anna Lafferty
6h

I like it! Celebrate all wins and focus on what you want - not the obstacles!

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Steele C Smith III's avatar
Steele C Smith III
6h

Yes & Thank You SEC. RFKJR for MAHA‼️✝️🇺🇲

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