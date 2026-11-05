There’s no going back to how things used to be, Tony Lyons said on Wednesday on the MAHA Action Media Hub.

“We’ve won the hearts and minds of the American people. We haven’t won politically yet, but we’re on our way there, and we’re going to get there.”

Seven candidates who were supported by MAHA Action won their races on Tuesday, including Julie Letlow of Louisiana; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who fended off a well-funded challenger and retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army; Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas; Rep. Mike Haridopolos of Florida; Jace Yarbrough, also of Texas; Michael Alfonso of Wisconsin; and Austin Rogers, also of Florida.

The biggest disappointment of the night for MAHA was the Iowa governor’s race, where first-time candidate Zach Lahn had championed regenerative farming and promised to investigate the state’s high cancer rates. More than 1,000 people had thronged to a convention hall outside of Des Moines just a week ago for a MAHA Action rally for Lahn, where HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a surprise appearance and gave a rousing speech. But the race was always seen as a difficult one, with Lahn daring to oppose the powerful agricultural interests in the state.

Still, the seeds have been sown and a “powerful revolution” is underway, said Lyons.

“People have seen a set of truths that they can never un-see. And these truths have changed the way they view the world, changed their perspective permanently.”

Lyons referred to an NBC poll showing that a third of voters in the state of Iowa now consider themselves MAHA supporters.

“So that’s a third of a couple of million voters. And that kind of knowledge transcends politics, and it stays, it stays permanently,” he said. “It moves to the cultural level. And that’s where it can become something that remains forever.”

Americans are now saying things out loud that they wouldn’t have said just a few years ago, Lyons said, like the words “vaccine injury” and “heart inflammation after mRNA shots.” People are talking about athletes who collapse after vaccination, Plum Island, Lyme disease, the Wuhan Lab and additives in food.

“So, last night was not a repudiation of any of that, not any of those things we’ve learned, not one word of it,” he said.

Going forward, Lyons said MAHA is willing to partner with everyone to make America healthy again.

“There are good people across the political spectrum who want to be part of this, and we’re going to find every one of them,...” he said. “Our goal was never one election. Our goal is to end the chronic disease epidemic in America.”

It doesn’t matter whether someone is a Democrat or Republican, Lyons said.

“It really doesn’t matter. Like Bobby Kennedy says, a healthy person has a thousand dreams. A sick person has only one dream, and that’s to get healthy.”

Mary Holland, president of Children’s Health Defense, joined Lyons on the Media Hub, and echoed a number of his comments on working with Democrats, pointing out that more Democrats than Republicans had voted for the Luna amendment to the Farm Bill to remove the liability protections for manufacturers of glyphosate – 207 Democrats, and 73 Republicans.

Holland urged all Democrats who are considering working against Secretary Kennedy to “sit down and talk with him” instead.

She said he’s doing “extraordinary” things, adding that if we can get glyphosate out of agriculture and harmful additives out of our food, those would be huge accomplishments.

To the members of the MAHA movement, she said that Kennedy has not lost his integrity or his convictions.

“He’s a champion of health for all of us,” she said. “He’s not bought. He’s just up against some huge circumstances, where he’s not able to do everything.”

Zen Honeycutt, founder of the Moms Across America Movement, joined Lyons, praising Lahn as one of the few willing and able to name POEA, a specific toxic Roundup-formulation chemical, and urged states to stop renewing Roundup licenses.

She argued MAHA has benefited both political parties by making health a national priority, and praised Florida’s food testing under Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo as a model of transparency worth expanding across the country.

Honneycutt also mentioned Moms Across America’s Toxic Free Town initiative that helps families cut children’s exposure to pesticides in the places they live and play. Communities are working with city councils, park districts, and school boards to adopt organic land care in parks, playgrounds, and school fields. She invited everyone to volunteer to lead a Toxin Free Town team and bring the effort to your community. Get Involved

MAHA at the Midterms

In the 2026 midterm elections, MAHA Action backed 24 candidates and worked to generate support for them with social media posts, Media Hub appearances and get-out-the vote calls and text messages to voters in their states.

Here are the eight who won on Tuesday:

Julia Letlow - Louisiana - U.S. Senate

In Louisiana, Rep. Julia Letlow won the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Jamie Davis 51% to 49% and becoming the first Republican woman Louisiana has sent to the Senate. She replaces Sen. Bill Cassidy, who spent the past year at odds with Secretary Kennedy over vaccines and finished last in the May primary after President Trump and MAHA Action lined up behind Letlow.

Letlow calls herself a MAHA mom, and her fight against chronic disease starts at home, where she has raised two young children on her own since losing her husband, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, to Covid-19 complications in 2020.

Nearly 4 in 10 Louisiana adults live with obesity, the third-highest rate in the nation, and more than 15% have diabetes, compared with 12% nationally. “In many rural communities, they don’t even have healthy choices at the grocery store,” Letlow said on MAHA Action’s April 8 Media Hub. “So when I talk about this epidemic, I’m talking about my neighbors. I’m talking about the families I represent and kids I know by name.”

Letlow credits President Trump and Secretary Kennedy for forcing the issue into the open. “That’s why this movement matters,” she said, adding of Kennedy, “That takes real courage, and I stand with him.”

Her FRESH Act would put Kennedy’s new dietary guidelines into federal law, so that “future bureaucrats can’t turn back the clock on the MAHA movement.”

Anna Paulina Luna - Florida - 13th CD

In Florida, Representative Anna Paulina Luna held the 13th District with 49.5% of the vote, less than a point ahead of Democrat Leela Gray. Luna is an Air Force veteran who was first elected to Congress in 2022. In the last two years, she has emerged as one of the leading lights of the MAHA movement in Congress, spearheading the effort to amend the Farm Bill to remove the liability shield for makers of glyphosate. She represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District, which includes Clearwater and the north end of St. Petersburg, and she refuses to accept PAC money from pharmaceutical companies. Last year, she introduced a bill called the “Do or Dye Act of 2025” to eliminate petroleum-based dyes from food sold in the United States. The bill would expand Kennedy’s plan to phase out eight artificial dyes linked to serious health problems, particularly in children. It included a total ban on Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B by Dec. 31, 2025 and a phase-out of Green No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1, and Blue No. 2 by Dec. 31, 2026.

When the Farm Bill came before the House with liability protection for makers of pesticides, she told House leaders: “This is dead on arrival, we’re not going to accept it.” House leaders scheduled the vote on her amendment to remove that liability protection at 2:30 in the morning, hoping she wouldn’t bother coming to the House floor. She did. “I pulled up the donation history of the people who were arguing against me, and I said, ‘We can do this the clean way or we can do this the hard way. And if you guys are going to be mean, I’m going to call you guys out for how much money you’re taking [from pesticide manufacturers].’”

On the MAHA Action Media Hub, she called her House colleagues who take money from pesticide manufacturers “tone deaf” to the fact that “the American people don’t want to be poisoned.”

Luna was targeted for defeat this year by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in their Red-to-Blue program, and held onto the seat in what will surely go down as one of the toughest years for Republicans.

Brandon Gill - Texas - 26th CD

Brandon Gill won re-election by 55 percent on Tuesday in this district north of Dallas and Fort Worth. As a first-term Congressman, Gill has been one of the strongest voices on MAHA issues. He voted ‘yes’ on the Luna amendment, putting people over pesticide companies. He also cosponsored a bill to ban Covid vaccine mandates at universities, and he recently introduced a bill to end restaurant purchases with SNAP, or food stamps, which is now allowed in several states. This fast-food SNAP loophole allowed over $500 million in food stamps to be used at restaurants like McDonald’s and Burger King in just two years.

Gill grew up on a cattle ranch in west Texas, near Abilene, and went to Dartmouth College, where he was the editor of The Dartmouth Review. After graduating he worked as an investment banker and founded the Washington, D.C.-based news site, D.C. Enquirer, which quickly became popular among supporters of the new Trump administration. Gill and his wife, Danielle D’Souza Gill, moved back to Texas with their young children in 2023 and Gill launched his campaign for Congress, running for an open seat. He won an 11-way primary and was elected in 2024 as the youngest member of Congress at the time.

Gill has been a strong ally of HHS Secretary Kennedy, posting on X a clip of Kennedy’s appearance on CNN with Dana Bash in August and writing: “The media can’t acknowledge that the narrative they sold to us about Covid was false because to do so would be to admit that their credibility is gone. Telling Americans to ‘trust the experts’ stopped working the moment we learned that the ‘experts’ were lying to us.”

Mike Haridopolos - Florida - 8th CD

Also in Florida, Rep. Mike Haridopolos held the 8th Congressional District against Democratic Party challenger Jennifer Jenkins, 53.4% to 46.6%. Haridopolos was a college history professor on the Space Coast who served in the Florida legislature. He was first elected to Congress in 2024 and has emerged as a top supporter of MAHA. His district includes the Kennedy Space Center and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Haridoplos voted for the Luna amendment to take the liability protection for pesticide manufacturers out of the Farm Bill, and consistently champions patient-first healthcare. His wife, Stephanie Haridopolos, is a physician now serving as the director of health communications in the Office of the Surgeon General, and fulfilling the duties of the Surgeon General until someone is confirmed to the position.

On a recent MAHA Media Hub, Mike Haridopolos said there are questions that are being asked in Congress that “have never been asked before” and that this is proof that MAHA is changing the dialogue in Washington, D.C.

He also brought up the GRAS loophole that lets food companies add unknown ingredients to their food without notifying the FDA.

“This is something before I was elected to Congress I had no idea what the GRAS loophole was,” he said. “And it is so eye-opening to see what that is and how it became the law of the land. And we’re looking at this particular loophole and see what we can do to at least modify it if not change it completely. Because it impacts what you eat every day and how you live your life every day.”

In the U.S. House, Haridopolos is the majority whip of the powerful Financial Services Committee, and on the Media Hub in October, he talked about the connection between a healthier America and the financial health of the nation.

“My wife and I went to go visit a family member [in the hospital],” he said, “and we could not believe she’s sitting there with a Sprite and all of this sugar as she’s facing a real ailment at the hospital. And it was just eye-opening to us. Here we are trying to get folks healthier and they’re only adding more sugar to their very diet…I don’t want to overstress budgets, but budgets drive our discussions, and if we could really just make even a small percentage of our population healthier, not only will people be happier, but we’ll actually be able to save money in the process.”

Jace Yarbrough - Texas - 32nd CD

Jace Yarbrough, a Texas attorney who fought vaccine mandates, won in a newly redrawn congressional district east of Dallas on Tuesday. During Covid, Yarbrough sued the city of San Francisco on behalf of first responders who’d been fired for refusing the Covid vaccine. He also challenged unconstitutional mandates for Texas first responders in state court, went up against the Air Force to defend his own rights to free speech, and personally turned down career advancement rather than comply with the U.S. military’s vaccine mandate.

Yarborough earned a law degree from Stanford University and founded his own law firm in Cedar Hill, Texas. He and his wife have five children and started a Christian classical farm school near their home.

The newly redrawn 32nd Congressional District includes part of east Dallas and Plano and from there, and stretches east to take in mostly rural areas and small towns. Yarbrough won it on Tuesday with 51.5 percent of the vote.

Michael Alfonso - Wisconsin - 7th CD

At 26, Michael Alfonso will be the youngest member of Congress. He’s the grandson of Cuban immigrants and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As a student, he stood up to the university administration and refused to get the mandated Covid vaccine, even after getting emails threatening him with academic probation if he refused.

“We need elected officials who are not going to forget what happened during Covid and they are going to hold these elected officials, these agency heads and these private companies accountable for poisoning Americans,” he said on the MAHA Action Media Hub last spring.

Alfonso is the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, and was previously a producer on Dan Bongino’s podcast in Florida. He and his wife, Evita, had their first child earlier this year.

The district he’ll represent in Congress is the northernmost district in Wisconsin, bordering Minnesota on one side, and Lake Superior and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the north. It was previously represented by Rep. Tom Tiffany, who gave up the seat to run for governor.

Alfonso boldly made MAHA one of his campaign platforms, pledging to cut burdensome restrictions, support local agriculture, and “make healthy food affordable so we can fight chronic illness and prevent childhood obesity.”

On the Media Hub, Alfonso talked about the rising cost of health care.

“That’s where making America healthy again comes in,” he said. “If we want to lower the cost of health care, what better way than focusing on prevention, rather than treatment?” He outlined three plans he has as a member of Congress: making sure kids in schools have healthy meal options, stopping subsidies for unhealthy food through the SNAP program and cutting red tape to allow local farmers to sell their food directly to the people in their communities.

Anthony Constantino - New York - 21st CD

Anthony Constantino was elected to Congress on Tuesday with 51 percent of the vote in this northern New York district. Constantino is the co-founder of the multimillion-dollar printing company called Sticker Mule, and self-funded his campaign. His motto is “Nobody’s Man But Yours.” The 21st Congressional District is now represented by Rep. Elise Stefanik, who decided not to run again.

Constantino ran on a promise to “secure a farm bill that helps all farmers equally” and “cut burdensome farming regulations.” He also campaigned on a promise to support family farms. Frequently over the last two years, Constantino has spoken out in opposition to vaccine mandates and has expressed support for medical freedom. In October, he was endorsed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and also by the medical freedom group Teachers for Choice.

Constantino promises to be one of the most outspoken and entertaining members of Congress, if his election is any clue. At his victory party on Tuesday night, he berated reporters and threw several of them out of the event, calling them the “Evil Media.” To those in the district who voted for his opponent, Blake Gendebien, he said: “You made a big mistake but it’s Ok. I’m gonna to spend the next two years winning you over, making you fall in love with me just like my employees did, just like all these great people that came out to support me did.”

Austin Rogers – Florida - 2nd CD

Austin Rogers, a 31-year-old attorney, defeated Democrat Amanda Marie Green in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday.

The northern Florida district includes the state capital of Tallahassee and also Panama City. It’s now represented in Congress by Rep. Neal Dunn, a physician, who announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek reelection.

Rogers served as a legal counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2023 to 2025 and then worked briefly as Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s general counsel before launching his congressional campaign. He’s a native of Panama City.

“As a younger candidate for Congress, I understand the feelings of many young adults, and would represent them well. I also have three young children, so I have a stake in this nation’s future. That’s one of the reasons I threw my hat in the ring,” Rogers said earlier this year.

Rogers is a champion of MAHA issues, inspired by a personal health story.

“I had a chronic IBS issue when I was younger,” he said in an interview, referring to irritable bowel syndrome. “I was constantly sick, went to dozens of doctors, and had procedures. What eventually cured my condition was a healthy diet. I stopped with seed oils and anything inflammatory.”

On the campaign trail, Rogers told media outlets that parents, and not bureaucrats, should be the ultimate decision makers on children’s health care.

Rogers emerged from an eight-candidate Republican primary in August and now he’s headed for Congress.