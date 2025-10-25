By John Klar, Contributor, The MAHA Report

Despite paid efforts to discredit Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the MAHA slogan, the movement continues to thrive and expand because Americans know the truth when they hear it. The hopeful energy of those involved in MAHA grows more intense with each weekly Media Hub and each monthly Washington, DC event.

This wave of optimistic determination was on display at the October 20 gathering at Ned’s Club, where HHS Secretary Kennedy delivered a passionate appeal for free speech.

Even as millions of protesters took to our nation’s streets last weekend in a ‘no kings’ day of protest against what a swath of the country views as a President Trump monarchy, the event itself proved that free speech is alive and well in America. Kennedy took advantage of the occasion by reminding Americans how greatly our country, today, contrasts life under the Biden administration, when our liberties were truly dismantled by draconian Covid shutdowns and ruthless censorship to all those who dared challenge the mainstream narrative about vaccines, masks, and more.

Director of the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz, introduced Secretary Kennedy after hailing the move to demand Most Favored Nation pricing for Americans’ prescription drug purchases. Citizens in the European Union and Asia pay as little as one-third the price Americans pay for many drugs manufactured in the U.S. Dr. Oz attributes the increased scrutiny of this and other travesties within America’s medical system to Robert F. Kennedy’s critical thinking about various challenges. CMS Director Oz asserted that curiosity defines the MAHA movement; he then handed the microphone to Kennedy.

The crowd gathered at the Ned’s Club on Monday night was highly energized and purposeful, which may have fueled the speakers. Secretary Kennedy was upbeat and defiant. He opened by praising MAHA Action President and Skyhorse publisher Tony Lyons for his fearless willingness to publish thousands of titles from various political perspectives, including books that other publishers refuse to publish. The secretary noted that looking for truth is how people find God, and that when they are deprived of that, human creativity and flourishing are destroyed:

“The framers of our Constitution understood that for democracy to work that we had to have a free flow of information,” said Kennedy. “It was the soil, it was the oxygen, it was the sunlight of democracy. And when you start to restrict it, that democracy starts to wither and die, and the framers put freedom of speech in the First Amendment because they knew that all the other rights that they were trying to protect depended on that. If the government has the capacity to silence its opponents, to silence dissent, it has places for any kind of atrocity.”

During Covid, Kennedy continued, the Biden administration shut down churches and other gatherings, imposed social distancing mandates, regulated speech on social media, and breached almost all other legal rights:

“They literally dissolved the entire Constitution, with the exception of the Second Amendment, in one year. This institution that we had for 200 years… was obliterated. It was obliterated because they figured out they could silence us. And now it’s people like Tony, carrying on… That’s the only remedy for tyranny.”

Dr. Eric Berg followed with a warning about Big Pharma’s use of massive payouts to “rent trust” to replace the confidence in their products and in America’s regulatory agencies that was tarnished during the Covid travesty.

Dr. Berg likened free speech vigilance to efforts at his home to protect his garden from deer using a nine-foot-tall barrier with chicken wire – just leave the door unlocked for a few inches and a few hours, and the deer will find their way in and devour everything. He praised Secretary Kennedy and the MAHA movement for keeping a sharp eye on the door:

“We have probably the biggest advantage on the planet, that’s RFK at HHS…. So one of the things that MAHA’s all about is to support the initiatives that make America healthy again and really help back up RFK, like a neutralization of what’s happening on social media.”

Dr. Robert Malone followed with encouraging news from Europe and the growing Make Europe Healthy Again (MEHA) initiative. Dr. Malone echoed the theme of the vital importance of free speech and his own efforts to criticize the mRNA vaccine narratives during the Covid era. He reported that people around the world are eager to learn more about the MAHA phenomenon: “What they want, what they thirst for, is, ‘what is going on under Bobby Kennedy?’”

Event co-organizer, Leigh Merinoff, closed the event with gracious thanks for the growing support for Kennedy and his policies. Merinoff announced two new initiatives that attendees, influencers, and MAHA supporters can explore to advance the mission of supporting the Secretary’s messaging.

The first is the MAHA Legislative Tracker, which provides an interactive map of the nation permitting users to monitor and support specific pro-MAHA state and federal legislation “to turn the MAHA bills into reality.” The second program is a MAHA-led effort to help governors around the nation take advantage of the new federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) to “get real food to Americans” to “reduce healthcare needs with greater health.”

The MAHA movement is not losing steam or morale in the face of vicious opposition by industries accustomed to controlling federal agencies and mainstream media in tandem. On the contrary, the defiance and determination of those involved in the movement grow more intense every day. The brave leadership of Kennedy, inspired further by young martyr Charlie Kirk, attracts a diverse and committed alliance of medical experts, government whistleblowers, journalists, and donors to this rising cause.

MAHA is just getting started. Welcome to the Revolution!

Key Takeaways:

– The October MAHA Action event at Ned’s Club in Washington, D.C. featured high energy and determination to support HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the policies he advances, despite intense opposition and paid disinformation campaigns.

– Free speech is the cornerstone of preserving democratic institutions and rights. It is the most important tool for growing and strengthening the MAHA Revolution and opposing government-corporate tyranny.