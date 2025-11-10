By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

It’s human nature to get a little crazy when we describe those we oppose.

“The Red Sox suck!”

“The Yankees suck!”

But shouting simple, foul language falls short when you have the unenviable task of promoting and defending the official narrative of Big Pharma and the public health establishment.

Let’s be honest here: Trying to defend the performance of the public health establishment in the years since the Covid pandemic has become almost impossible for the legacy media.

And yet they still do it. Like a broken record, legacy media still rolls out the same tired roster of talking heads as if they’re trying to convince themselves that what they say, over and over, must be true. You know who I’m talking about – Peter Hotez, Paul Offit, Anthony Fauci and others.

Let me spare you the artful use of adjectives that writers typically employ and say it plain: That job must suck!

It cannot be easy to promote a guy like Peter Hotez, who looks more like a man guilty of public lewdness at an urban bus station than a respected public health leader.

That job must suck.

Or imagine trying to take this one in for a soft-landing: Dr. Fauci went into fight or flight mode while sparring with Senator Rand Paul during his testimony about the origins of Covid 19.

Imagine having to go through a post-mortem on that one. Imagine the psychological gymnastics while trying to write an article or news piece presenting Fauci as a truth czar after that debacle.

And now my job is to defend Fauci at all costs? I wouldn’t be able to look in the mirror – and I’d dread the conversation I’d have with the almighty after I die.

God: “You defended those people?”

Dead Guy: “It was my job.”

God: “That excuse has never worked around here. Go to the elevator and press the down button.”

Dead Guy: “Noooooo!”

However, it is obvious that some people in the legacy media simply lack the ability to feel self-loathing. One such fellow is David Corn, who writes, or rather whines, in the once-relevant Mother Jones magazine. In one of his many hate-filled diatribes against Secretary Kennedy, entitled “The Madness of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” Corn offers the wanna-be zinger, “[Kennedy] blends dollops of reality with fevered fantasies and concocts a goulash of irrational conspiracy.” And this one: “Kennedy has peddled canards and shams…To put it simply, he is batty.”

HHS Secretary Kennedy gets a lot of this kind of thing. It rolls off his back like water off a duck. He chuckles at such attacks and responds with an attitude that implies, “Is that the best you got?”

Over time, I actually believe that Americans have come to realize that a guy who is attacked by legacy media in this manner so often must be doing something right.

In fact, if you read these pages, you’ve already realized that Kennedy has emerged as a grizzled warrior for the health of all Americans. In the end, we come to respect leaders who are genuine. Authenticity beats hyperbole every time.

With that in mind, we present “Kennedy or Bin Laden,” a brief spoof video posted by middle_calling on Instagram, mocking the type of hyperbolic questions typical of our dear friends locked in the legacy media bubble – whether aimed at Kennedy, Bin Laden, or someone else on the media’s hit list.

@middle_calling MiddleCalling on Instagram: "Bobby or Bin Laden? 🤷"

“We noticed that RFK’s portrayal in the press is a little over the top,” begins the interviewer in the video, “so we decided to play a little game comparing real quotes from real news outlets.”

Kennedy reads the first card: “‘His actions cause global damage and catastrophe.’ Is that me?”

Interviewer: “Sadly, yes.”

Kennedy reads another card: “‘He is obsessed with bringing down America.’ That’s Bin Laden.”

The interview indicates Kennedy is right on that one.

Kennedy reads again: “‘He is reckless and dangerous.’ That’s me.”

Interviewer: “Correct.”

Again, Kennedy: “‘He unites people in fear.’ That would be me.”

Interviewer: “That’s Bin Laden.”

Kennedy: “Oh, good. That’s sweet.”