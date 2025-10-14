The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caroline Rensman's avatar
Caroline Rensman
4h

It's about time we help our native American people

Thank you, Mr Kennedy!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Wendell's avatar
Susan Wendell
3h

Thank you Secretary Kennedy! The indigenous people of America must be honored and supported for the health of the whole country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture