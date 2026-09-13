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Connie Hecker's avatar
Connie Hecker
4h

Excellent reflection on what has happened over the last 60-70 years. Thank you Bobby.

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Dawn K's avatar
Dawn K
4h

America has changed. American and human values have not for me and should not for the good people in America. Be a proud American. God bless America and God bless us all and God bless you Bobby Kennedy 🙏❤️🇺🇸

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