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Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
1h

The patient is bleeding out...

There are some out there who criticize those of us who continue to push to get the modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection PLATFORM banned...

Some saying that because people can individually "just say no", that there's no need to pull the mRNA shots from the market or ban the platform...just ensure informed consent...

Some saying that their focus is on getting the toxins out of our food and environment, and that they don't want to take any "vaccine" choices away from anyone...

Let me use a triage analogy:

Right now, the patient is bleeding out, suffering from turbo cancer, and suddenly & "unexpectedly" dropping dead.

The immediate focus needs to be on stopping the thing that is killing the patient!!!

AFTER that, we can focus on optimizing the patient's health with nutritious clean food, clean safe air and water, etc.

The modified mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" transfection platform has, AND CONTINUES, to injure, disable, and kill an unprecedented number of people.

It is a genetic transfection platform that SHEDS ONTO OTHERS, potentially injuring those of us who said "Hell NO!" to those modified mRNA-LNP shots...

Thereby completely BYPASSING our fundamental RIGHT to INFORMED CONSENT and violating our bodily autonomy...

A genetic transfection platform that has already contaminated the blood supply...

A genetic transfection platform that can and has integrated into people's DNA...

A genetic transfection platform that has disastrously affected fertility and human reproductive capacity...

A genetic transfection platform that by its very design, is INHERENTLY & PREDICTABLY dangerous...

Toxic & inflammatory LNPs uncontrollably biodistribute systemically throughout the body and transfect the cells of tissues and organ inside the body, delivering the synthetic modified mRNA with instructions for those cells to produce/express foreign non-self proteins...

Triggering a PREDICTABLE immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target and kill as many of those formerly healthy cells that are now expressing non-self proteins...Starting a cascade of harm/damage to cells, tissues and organs inside the body...

A genetic transfection platform that hijacks your cellular functions, reprogramming your own cells to produce toxic, inflammatory non-self proteins, thereby sentencing those very cells to death via your own immune system's normally functioning immune defenses...

It is a genetic transfection platform that, despite the unfathomable & horrific injuries and deaths, continues AND HAS EXPANDED.

Right now, the patient is getting turbo cancer, getting amyloid-like fibrous clots, suffering from life-altering and life-threatening neurological and autoimmune diseases, having their fertility and human reproductive capacity destroyed, getting myocarditis, having cardiac arrests and strokes, suffering from immune deficiency, experiencing immune system collapse...AND DROPPING DEAD.

We MUST 1st stop the thing that is KILLING THE PATIENT!!!

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Linda's avatar
Linda
12m

Why is there is not one mention of the impact of electromagnetic radiation? EMR from the wireless and electromagnetic fields that we are now all massively immersed in causes mold growth. Mold reacts to the stress of this radiation from our cell phones and wifi and smart tech, by growing faster. It is a defense mechanism. Why is this left out of the CDC graphic illustration? Why is it left out of this article?

Excerpt from the World Council for Health August 2026 by Dr. Christof Plothe:

"The EMF-Mold Nexus: How Your Wi-Fi Might Be Making Your Mold Problem Worse

Mold has become an omnipresent feature of modern life, and it’s not just about leaky pipes and poor ventilation anymore.

The EMF-Mold Connection: Biological Mechanisms

The core finding across the scientific literature is that non-ionizing electromagnetic fields can act as a biological stressor on fungi (for example see Manoliu et al., 2006; Berg and Berg, 2009). And like many organisms under stress, mold doesn’t just sit there and take it—it fights back with a defensive overcompensation that involves ramping up growth rates, sporulation, and mycotoxin production (Ropek et al., 2024).

This isn’t woo-woo pseudoscience. It’s a reproducible biophysical phenomenon observed across multiple independent labs. As reviewed by Cifra et al. (2011), biological systems generate endogenous electromagnetic fields — and external EMF can couple into these signalling processes, potentially disrupting normal function.. The implications for fungi are direct: their calcium-dependent growth machinery is vulnerable to exogenous field interference.

Evidence From the Lab

A 2024 study published in Applied Sciences examined how EMF exposure affects entomopathogenic fungi (Ropek et al., 2024). The researchers found something remarkable: exposure to a 900 MHz electromagnetic field significantly stimulated the mycelial growth of all tested fungal species. In one species (B. bassiana), the EMF-exposed colonies grew approximately 40% larger than their unexposed counterparts.

But here’s where it gets really interesting. The same study found that the effects were frequency-dependent: exposure to an 1800 MHz field actually inhibited sporulation and spore germination for certain species (Ropek et al., 2024). This tells us two things:

EMF definitely affects fungal growth

The effects are complex and depend on the specific frequency and fungal species

As one researcher reviewing almost fifty years of bioelectromagnetic research put it:

“The work began in 1972 when three young assistant professors used a slime mold to see if electromagnetic fields would affect it. The fields did, though the effects were small and hard to tease out of the noise. […] With each piece of research, my collaborators and I generally found a small piece of information about fields and biological systems; and each answer raised another set of questions, which is the way of science.”

(Greenebaum, 2022)

⚡ Key Mechanisms: How EMF Feeds the Mold

1. Ion Channel Perturbation and Calcium Influx

Fungal cell membranes contain voltage-gated calcium channels. When exposed to electric fields, the electrochemical gradient across these membranes is altered, triggering a surge in intracellular calcium (Ca²⁺) (Brand & Gow, 2009).

This matters because in fungi, elevated cytosolic calcium is a well-characterized signal that activates:

Hyphal tip growth: the mechanism by which mold filaments extend and penetrate substrates

Sporulation cascades: the switch from vegetative growth to reproduction

Stress-response gene upregulation (Chang, 2008), including genes that code for mycotoxin biosynthesis enzymes

Research dating back to the 1990s established that electrical fields can induce directional growth responses (galvanotropism) in filamentous fungi, and that this response is “pH and Ca²⁺ dependent” (Brand & Gow, 2009). The calcium influx triggered by EMF exposure mimics natural electrical signals that fungi use to grow and navigate their environment. We’re essentially giving mold the green light to grow faster.

2. Oxidative Stress and the Protective Overgrowth Response

When fungal cells are exposed to EMF, it generates reactive oxygen species (ROS) through disruption of the electron transport chain. The fungal response to this oxidative stress is telling:

Accelerated metabolism to produce antioxidant defences, including glutathione-based systems Reverberi et al., 2008)

Increased hyphal extension rate (Brand & Gow, 2009) — the colony literally tries to outgrow the stressor

Upregulation of mycotoxin synthesis — many mycotoxins (aflatoxin, ochratoxin, trichothecenes) are themselves oxidative stress byproducts

In other words, the mold interprets the EMF-induced ROS as an attack and responds by growing faster and producing more chemical weaponry. Reverberi et al. (2008) established the direct link between oxidative stress and mycotoxin production in Aspergillus parasiticus, demonstrating that when the fungus experiences oxidative conditions, it upregulates aflatoxin synthesis through the ApyapA transcription factor.

3. Enhanced Spore Germination and Viability

Multiple studies show that EMF-exposed spores germinate at higher rates and produce more robust colonies than unexposed controls (Ropek et al., 2024). The mechanisms appear to involve:

Membrane permeability changes that facilitate faster water and nutrient uptake during germination

Heat shock protein activation that primes the spore for rapid outgrowth

Altered gene expression in the cAMP-PKA signaling pathway that governs the germination decision

Fadel and Amasha (2011) exposed multiple fungal species to low-frequency EMF and documented statistically significant increases in colony diameter: in some cases up to 3× the growth rate of unexposed controls. The effect was species-specific, with faster-growing molds showing the most dramatic response, suggesting that EMF acts as a growth accelerator rather than a novel inducer. Anaya et al. (2021) have demonstrated similar results."

More in article at: https://worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/the-emf-mold-nexus-how-your-wi-fi

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