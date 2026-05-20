This week’s conversation focuses on the important scientific, and ethical imperative to end cruel and unnecessary tests on animals.

Guests will discuss their experiences rescuing animals from laboratories, the scientific advancements rendering dubious animal testing obsolete, and the importance of animal welfare to the wider MAHA movement.

This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; EPA’s Assistant Administrator for Water, Jess Kramer; U.S. Senator for Wisconsin, Ron Johnson; Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz; comedian, podcast host, and consciousness explorer, Russell Brand; healthcare freedom advocate and Congressional candidate, Dr. Zudhi Jasser; founder and CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Lauree Simmons; Legal Policy and Development for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Jordana Cohen; physician, inventor, scientist, and author, Dr. Robert Malone; and U.S. representative for South Carolina’s 1st congressional district, Representative Nancy Mace.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm Eastern.