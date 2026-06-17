Please join us TODAY, June 17, from 4pm - 5:15pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub.

This week you’ll hear from the researchers and scientists who have identified the healing properties of nature that can change our health outlook and our lives. We will also discuss some exciting updates on animal testing.

Our program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; Administrator of the EPA, Lee Zeldin; actress and author of Unscripted, Cheryl Hines; Administrator of CMS, Mehmet Oz; HHS Assistant Secretary for Health, Admiral Brian Christine, MD; functional medicine practitioner and author, Dr. Daniel Pompa; neuroscientist and author of The Sunlight Solution, William Supple, Jr. ; Fellow, American College of Radiology, and author, UnPlug: A Radiologist Explores the Damage Caused by Electropollution and How You Can Prevent It, Rob Brown, MD; nutritionist and bestselling author, Liana Werner-Gray; comedian, podcast host, and author, Russell Brand; human biologist, Gary Brecka; and “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg.

To attend, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you today at 4pm Eastern.