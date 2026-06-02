Please join us on June 3, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub.

This week viewers will hear an exclusive announcement about the chiropractic revolution as well as analysis of recent MAHA news – vaccine reform, revitalizing American cotton, the fight against Lyme disease, and more.

Our program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; U.S. Senator for Kentucky, Senator Rand Paul; Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz; Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Affairs for the USDA, Michael Abboud; Strategic Initiatives Chair for MAHA Action and Center, Leigh Merinoff; Executive Director of MAHA Chiropractic Hub, Brandon Hoffman; physician, inventor, scientist, and author, Dr. Robert Malone; pediatric chiropractor, Dr. Tony Ebel; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; Director and Co-Founder of Stand for Health Freedom, Dr. Joel Bohemier; President and CEO of The American Cotton Shippers Association, Buddy Allen; and bestselling author, Sony songwriter, and Lyme champion, Dana Parish.

To attend, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you on Wednesday at 4pm Eastern.