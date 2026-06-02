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A Skeptic
6h

Thanks for your great work!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
7h

Hurrah for Chiropractors! My only family doctor!

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