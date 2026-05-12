Please join us on May 13, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub.

This week’s conversation focuses on autism, including profound autism, with a focus on autistic people who do not use spoken language and instead communicate through supported methods such as letter boards and keyboards.

Guests will also discuss policy and systemic barriers that can limit access to communication supports and services, and the importance of expanding equitable access for autistic individuals with complex communication needs.

The discussion will include the experiences of families, medical professionals, and autistic individuals, highlighting dignity, support, and quality of life across the spectrum.

This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; pediatric neurologist, Dr. John Gaitanis; chiropractor, Dr. Tony Ebel; co-founder of Spellers Method and author of The Spellers Guidebook, Dawnmarie Gaivin; co-author of Underestimated, JB Handley; co-author of Underestimated, Jamie Handley; founder of Communication and Disability Empowerment, and Sigma2chi, Caden Larson; author of forthcoming memoir, My Life on This Planet, Lina Hjalmarsson Lyons; CEO of Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland; Executive Director of Communication 4 ALL, Elizabeth Bonker; functional medicine practitioner, Dr. Daniel Pompa; and author of Already Whole, Finding Lina, and Beyond Autism, Helena Hjalmarsson.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm Eastern.