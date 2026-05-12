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MaryR
2h

We need to talk about the nursing home industry in this country. Families spend tens of thousands of dollars a year and people working in the facilities do not get paid enough. So who is getting all of the money? This scam needs to be investigated. I do want to make clear that not all nursing homes are scams, but many are.

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