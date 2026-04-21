Please join us on April 22, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring leaders from across the MAHA movement.

This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; neuroscientist and author of Cancer is a Parasite, William Supple, Jr. ; founder of Ways2Well and health optimization advocate, Brigham Buhler; healthcare attorney and pharmacy regulations expert, Lee Rosebush; food activist and author known as the “Food Babe,” Vani Hari; functional medicine practitioner and author, Dr. Daniel Pompa; U.S. Senator for Kentucky, Rand Paul; public health advocate and founder of Glyphosate Girl, Kelly Ryerson; Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods at the FDA, Kyle Diamantas; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; and Human Biologist and biohacker, Gary Brecka.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm Eastern!