Please join us on May 6, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring key voices from the MAHA movement and beyond.

This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; Principal Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor to Secretary Kennedy, Stefanie Spear; U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 7th District, Tom Barrett; U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson; physician, inventor, scientist, and author, Dr. Robert Malone; author of the novel, The Confessions of Anthony Fauci, Bobby Kennedy III; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; founder and president of Brownstone Institute, Jeffrey Tucker; author, health coach, and advocate for natural living, Liana Werner-Gray; comedian, podcast host, and consciousness explorer, Russell Brand; naturopath and former White House health policy advisor, Katy Talento; and President of Health Freedom Defense Fund, Leslie Manookian.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm Eastern.