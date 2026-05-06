Join Us for the Weekly Media Hub: Bringing Anthony Fauci to Justice
Happening on Weds., May 6 @ 4pm ET
Please join us on May 6, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring key voices from the MAHA movement and beyond.
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This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; Principal Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor to Secretary Kennedy, Stefanie Spear; U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 7th District, Tom Barrett; U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson; physician, inventor, scientist, and author, Dr. Robert Malone; author of the novel, The Confessions of Anthony Fauci, Bobby Kennedy III; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; founder and president of Brownstone Institute, Jeffrey Tucker; author, health coach, and advocate for natural living, Liana Werner-Gray; comedian, podcast host, and consciousness explorer, Russell Brand; naturopath and former White House health policy advisor, Katy Talento; and President of Health Freedom Defense Fund, Leslie Manookian.
To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.
All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.
We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm Eastern.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci need to be arrested and charged with crimes against humanity for the deaths of millions of people worldwide. The death count out of a little over a thousand 73.9% died from the vaccine. Can you imagine how many more are going to die because of the evil those two men have done. And the Biden administration making the military get the vaccine and thank God they all didn’t get the vaccine. The Democrats were telling the people that didn’t want the vaccine we were dangerous and it was them that were dangerous. We The People have to make sure the damned democrats are never in control of our country again.
Fauci needs to be brought to justice NOW, why is it taking so long? Please make it happen. He and his cohorts hurt SO MANY people.