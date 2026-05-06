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David Williams's avatar
David Williams
2h

Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci need to be arrested and charged with crimes against humanity for the deaths of millions of people worldwide. The death count out of a little over a thousand 73.9% died from the vaccine. Can you imagine how many more are going to die because of the evil those two men have done. And the Biden administration making the military get the vaccine and thank God they all didn’t get the vaccine. The Democrats were telling the people that didn’t want the vaccine we were dangerous and it was them that were dangerous. We The People have to make sure the damned democrats are never in control of our country again.

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Susan Fischer's avatar
Susan Fischer
2h

Fauci needs to be brought to justice NOW, why is it taking so long? Please make it happen. He and his cohorts hurt SO MANY people.

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