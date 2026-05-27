Please join us on May 27, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub.

This week we dive into the human microbiome and why its health could be a key to stopping cancer.

Our program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; Director of National Health Communications for the Office of the Surgeon General, Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos; comedian, podcast host and consciousness explorer, Russell Brand; human biologist, Gary Brecka; physician and founder of ImmunityBio, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong; Louisiana congresswoman, Rep. Julia Letlow; functional medicine practitioner and author, Dr. Daniel Pompa; gastroenterologist and founder of ProgenaBiome, Dr. Sabine Hazan; Republican candidate for Iowa Governor, Zach Lahn; and CEO of Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland, JD.

To attend, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you on Wednesday at 4pm Eastern.