Please join us on April 29, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring the top minds and advocates from around the MAHA movement.

This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; food activist and author, Vani Hari; founder and CEO of HumanCo, Jason Karp; Health and Wellness Advocate, Katelyn Johnson; newly-appointed Chief MAHA Officer of Steak ‘n Shake, Michael Boes; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; author of One Scan Saved My Life, Shira Boehler; co-founder of Celiac Journey, Jax Bari; comedian, author, and podcast host, Russell Brand; and a few surprise guests!

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm Eastern!