Please join us on April 15, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring key voices in the MAHA movement – and a special announcement from a top MAHA candidate.

This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; Chief Executive of the Homeopathy Research Institute, Rachel Roberts; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; Director of EMR & Wireless Program at CHD, Miriam Eckenfels; Congressional Candidate for Wisconsin’s 7th District, Michael Alfanso; Principal Deputy Chief of Staff / Senior Counselor to Secretary Kennedy, Stefanie Spear; Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods at FDA, Kyle Diamantas; human biologist, Gary Brecka; leading vaccine scientist and inventor, Dr. Robert Malone; Wisconsin Senator Ron Jonhson; Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz; and comedian, podcast host & consciousness explorer, Russell Brand.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm Eastern