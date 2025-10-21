By The MAHA Report

Please join us on Wednesday, October 22, from 4pm - 5:05pm, for another MAHA Action weekly media hub!

Wednesday’s program features MAHA Action President, Tony Lyons (host); former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield; renowned nutritionist, Dr. Eric Berg; alternative medicine researcher and journalist Sayer Ji; cellular health and detoxification expert, Daniel Pompa; “food babe” Vani Hari; HHS advisor Calley Means; and actor, comedian and podcast host, Russell Brand.

Topics to be discussed include the latest reforms and scientific breakthroughs from the world of MAHA. Secretary Kennedy’s historic vindication on health and wellness, and the wider social implications of the MAHA revolution.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here. All of our media hub events are open to the public and to the press.

We hope to see you @4pm on Wednesday!