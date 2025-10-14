Join Our Weekly MAHA Media Hub: Wednesday @ 4 p.m: Ladapo, De Becker, Delano, Paul, Means, Hari, Berg, Brecka, Brand and More!
Please join us on Wednesday, October 15, from 4pm - 5:30pm, for the latest MAHA Action weekly media hub!
Our media hubs are a place where, every week, you’ll hear from some of the MAHA movement’s most articulate leaders, fighting on the front lines to make America healthy again.
This week’s program features MAHA Action President, Tony Lyons (host); Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo; international security expert Gavin de Becker; ‘Food Babe’ Vani Hari; author and mental health advocate Laura Delano; author Liana Werner-Gray; mental health freedom fighter, Derek Blumke; HHS special government employee and longtime MAHA supporter, Calley Means; Kentucky Senator Dr. Rand Paul; health educator and best-selling author, Dr. Eric Berg; biologist Gary Brecka; comedian and MAHA advocate Russell Brand; and MORE!
To attend the media hub, simply click the free registration link here.
All of our Media Hub events are open to the public – and to the press!
We hope to see you Wednesday, October 15 @4pm!!
