Come for a powerful day of education and advocacy on Wednesday, June 10, as Children’s Health Defense (CHD) brings together experts, leaders, and concerned citizens to address critical issues affecting children’s health and freedom. Then join us for a special viewing of our new film Duty to Disobey.

Here is the day’s schedule and a link to RSVP down below.

10AM to 3PM — CHD Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill

Capitol Visitor Center, Room SVC-212

First Street NE & East Capitol Street, Washington, DC 20510

Stop by, learn about CHD’s work, and pick up materials to take home and to take to your legislators’ offices to help educate them on the importance of our issues.

Mary Holland, Esq., CEO, Children’s Health Defense

FROM NOON TO 2PM - Presentations

Senator Ron Johnson, CHD CEO Mary Holland, and others will give presentations covering topics such as vaccine advocacy, CHD’s EMR & Wireless program, and more. Lunch will be available for those attending. RSVP below.

This free event is sponsored by Senator Ron Johnson.

FROM 6PM TO 9:30PM — Viewing of CHD’s New Film Duty to Disobey

Congressional Auditorium and Atrium at the Capitol Visitor Center, CVC 200

RSVP below.

Experience a compelling evening of film and discussion with a special viewing of CHD’s powerful newly-released documentary, Duty to Disobey, revealing what happened to the men and women who stood their ground, and why their stories matter to every American. This film is not only about those who wore a uniform. It is about constitutional limits, individual conscience, and the courage required to defend both.

After the film, Sen. Ron Johnson, Mary Holland, Dr. Brian Hooker, Lt. Col. Theresa Long, Pam Long, President of CHD’s Military Chapter and other Warriors of Conscience will participate in a featured roundtable discussion.

RSVP for CHD Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill and ‘Duty to Disobey’ Film Viewing • Children’s Health Defense