In 2021, Dr. Ron Elfenbein was the medical director and CEO of First Call Medical Center in Gambrills, Maryland. At the request of Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services, he set up a monoclonal antibody clinic in FedEx Field, where the Washington Commanders play professional football.

In an exclusive interview with The MAHA Report, Elfenbein described how he and his employees treated thousands of Covid patients at the stadium that year.

“My company was the largest supplier of monoclonal antibodies in Maryland,” he said. “My team did over 5,000 infusions and we saved hundreds of lives and prevented countless hospitalizations.”

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules engineered to mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens. During the Covid pandemic, they were used in the early phases of the illness with dramatically positive effects. They cured people with Covid.

“Patients recovered almost immediately,” Elfenbein said. “Out of the thousands of infusions, I had only three or four instances where people reported minor side effects.”

Despite the success, the Biden administration abruptly ended the use of monoclonal antibody infusions in December of 2021, claiming that the treatment was no longer effective against new Covid variants.

That wasn’t what Elfenbein saw on the ground. “This was the treatment that saved President Trump when he came down with Covid,” he said. “We were saving hundreds of lives.”

When Biden’s health officials pulled the plug, Elfenbein fought back. In late December of 2021, he gave an interview to Fox News, saying that public health administrators at HHS were using “faulty data” and “faulty logic” and throughout the pandemic had been using incorrect statistical modeling. “People are definitely going to die because of this or need hospitalization because [health officials] misread the statistics,” he said on Fox.

Looking back, Dr. Elfenbein remembers the irrationality of the Biden administration’s Covid pandemic policies that began to take shape in the summer of 2021.

“All of a sudden, there were mandatory vaccines for everyone, even for people who recovered from the virus,” Elfenbein said. “Nurses, who were called heroes in 2020 and caught Covid treating patients, were fired for declining to take the vaccines when they already had immunity. That was unprecedented in medical history.”

Four months after Elfenbein spoke out, the Department of Justice indicted him.

“They indicted me because I called them out, because I was a whistleblower,” said Elfenbein.

The case highlights the Biden administration’s willingness to employ lawfare to suppress those who questioned Covid public health policies.

Elfenbein said court transcripts show that the judge presiding over the case excused the jury from the room. Elfenbein recalls, “[The judge] then called the DOJ attorneys and my lawyers to the bench and asked, ‘Where is the crime here?’”

The Department of Justice eventually claimed that Elfenbein had engaged in fraudulent billing and coding practices.

Elfenbein noted that federal investigators never reached out to ask him any questions about his billing practices. “No one from the federal government called to ask questions about the billing or coding issues,” he said. “I would have been happy to talk to them. It was a crazy time, and I was working with HHS closely during the pandemic.”

Elfenbein never knew there was an issue until he was charged.

“The whole case was chucked together,” he said. “They didn’t even get my name right on the legal documents. They called me Ronald when my legal name is Ron. I’ve never been ‘Ronald.’ And they even gave me a middle initial that I didn’t have. Their sloppiness begs the question: Why did they do this?”

Elfenbein said that at a pre-trial conference, the judge called out the prosecution, saying that it all looked “like a case of ‘shoot first and ask questions later.’”

Ultimately, the case against Elfenbein was dismissed by U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar of Maryland, who issued a stunning 93-page opinion. However, the DOJ appealed just before President Trump’s inauguration and Dr. Elfenbein now faces a new trial in August.

It is not clear what the Trump administration’s DOJ is going to do with the case.

“I am wondering what they intend to do,” Elfenbein said. “In my view, I should be free of this nonsense and treated like a whistleblower, which is what I am.”

Monoclonal antibody treatment offered an alternative to the Covid vaccines, Elfenbein points out. Having an alternative to the vaccines meant that the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the vaccines was invalid.

“Monoclonal antibody therapy was a direct threat to the Emergency Use Authorization,” Elfenbein says. “Secretary Kennedy said the same thing on Joe Rogan at that time.”

Last August, Kennedy rescinded the Emergency Use Authorizations for the Covid vaccines.

The case against Elfenbein now rests with the DOJ. Will we finally see accountability for the unjust lawfare perpetrated against him and others who dared to question Biden administration public health dogma?

Let’s hope so.