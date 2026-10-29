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Paula Rolf's avatar
Paula Rolf
1h

Zach, best wishes and if you win I’m going to try my best to move to Iowa!

💙🙏💙

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Wellness Pimp's avatar
Wellness Pimp
2h

Seemed pretty standard to me

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