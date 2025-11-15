The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sharon's avatar
sharon
5h

Why is the mRNA gene therapy still on the market ? appalling !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
3h

1 in 31 American children diagnosed autistic and exactly how many human beings maimed or killed by the covid injections?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture