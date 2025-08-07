The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
Aug 7

Americans do NOT want ANY mRNA in our vaccines whatsoever!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Maureen Thompson's avatar
Maureen Thompson
Aug 7

Thank you MAHA!!! We need real science on ALL vaccines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture