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Publicus's avatar
Publicus
3h

SARS COV-2 mRNA gene therapy has apparently left the room.

Why?

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Paula Kroll's avatar
Paula Kroll
3h

"He gave the example of being able to follow a child beginning before conception and through the first 10 to 15 years of life, examining the many environmental and health factors that could influence that child’s development. Artificial intelligence, he argued, could dramatically accelerate this process. "

Um, okay. And this is a good thing?

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