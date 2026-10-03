By Michael Kane, Special to The MAHA Report

A MAHA gathering at the Brooklyn GOP Headquarters on Sept. 27.

In deep blue New York City, in the heart of Brooklyn, members and non-members of a local Republican club met to support vaccine choice and other MAHA issues.

The meeting, organized by the Donald J. Trump (DJT) Republican Club of King’s County, Brooklyn, took place on September 27 in Dyker Heights, at the local GOP headquarters. Attendees included the chairman of the Brooklyn GOP and several other local Republican officials.

Never before had there been an event of this kind in New York City, embracing issues that just a few years ago may have been considered well outside the mainstream of American politics, and certainly far outside the politics of New York City. It’s a sign that these issues are starting to become a pillar of the Republican Party, following the lead of two men in Washington with deep New York ties: President Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Donald J. Trump (DJT) Republican Club was founded by attorney Jimmy Wagner and is the bedrock of the MAHA/MAGA marriage in NYC. There is no other Republican Club like it anywhere in New York as it was started by former New York City employees who were fired for refusing the Covid shot. Nearly all of the original founding members of the DJT Club were registered Democrats who walked away and became Republicans in order to form this club.

Event attendees included GOP Chairman Liam McCabe; Assemblyman Michael Novakhov , from Brooklyn’s District 45; Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasney, of Brooklyn’s District 46; President of Autism Action Network, John Gilmore; and approximately 50 community members, activists and voters. There were also two additional GOP-backed candidates currently running for office in Brooklyn who also expressed full support for MAHA (more info on them below).

The groundwork which allowed this event to happen began in May when New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman came to a meet & greet in Brooklyn to address vaccine choice and MAHA issues head on. Blakeman did an outstanding job of expressing his support.

Blakeman is running a campaign that is shocking New York State and onlookers across the country, as the latest polls have him within single digits of the incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. The single digit reality holds true even according to left-leaning, politically skewed polls from Siena University.

Blakeman’s leadership on vaccine choice and MAHA issues is certainly helping to fuel the surge in his campaign. I spoke at a Blakeman fundraiser in Queens on September 9 where medical freedom voters were the largest constituency to turn out in support of Blakeman and all Republican candidates that night.

Assemblyman Michael Novakhov

Michael Kane with Assemblyman Michael Novakhov

Michael Novakhov came to America from Russia. He spoke about how he was vaccinated in the Soviet Union as a child without any informed consent for himself or his parents. “I still have that mark on my arm,” he said. “There are some decisions the government should make, and there are some decisions the government should never take away from parents, families and doctors,” said Novakhov.

He went on to detail how New York repealed the religious exemption to state vaccination requirements for kids to attend school in 2019. Novakhov said religious freedom and parental rights “matter” and the government should not trample on these fundamental liberties. He fully supports reinstating the religious exemption in the state of New York. He also supports parental rights and restoring the proper relationship between patients and their doctors. Novakhov also expressed his support for reinstating fired, unvaccinated workers to their jobs in New York City.

Novakhov needs our support. In his last election two years ago, he won by little more than 230 votes. We need to send this medical freedom fighter back to office in Albany!

Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasney

Michael Kane with Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasney

Alec Brook-Krasney has been a long-time supporter of medical freedom as an elected official in Albany, N.Y., even as a Democrat. Nearly two decades ago, Brook-Krasney was an elected Democrat representing the people of Brooklyn. Four years ago he ran for office again but switched parties and ran as a Republican in Brooklyn because, just like RFK Jr., he no longer recognized his party. The socialism that is now mainstream in today’s Democratic Party frightens Brook-Krasney as he saw what this ideology did in the former Soviet Union where he grew up.

At the MAHA event, Brook-Krasney opened by talking about the importance of getting chemical additives out of our food and a need to support organic agriculture. He then turned to vaccination.

“I support reducing the number of vaccines given to children because of the limited ability for a child to process the overwhelming (number of vaccines on the) schedule,” said Brook-Krasney. “This might be only the beginning of this conversation, but it is an important beginning.”

I have never once heard any elected official in New York make such a statement, publicly.

He went on to express his full support for parental rights, medical freedom, the sanctity of the patient-doctor relationship and bringing back the religious exemption to vaccination for children to attend school in New York. He also expressed support for reinstating to their jobs fired, unvaccinated workers.

Real Deal MAHA Candidates in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn GOP is also producing new candidates who fully support vaccine choice and MAHA issues. Republican candidate for Assembly District 51 Carla Danielson is a chiropractor who talked about the massive epidemic of vaccine injuries she has personally witnessed as a medical practitioner. Learn more about her campaign here.

Also, Republican Senate Candidate District 26, Tom Stanten of Brooklyn, a former police officer, addressed the crowd. Stanten received a Covid shot and had such a terrible reaction he was rushed to the emergency room. Get more information on his campaign here.

Impassioned questions from the audience

NY NEEDS TO VOTE!

Many people write off New York as too deep blue for there to be any significant change with medical or religious freedom, but this is simply not the case. This midterm election cycle in New York has a governor’s race at the top of the ticket where GOP candidate Bruce Blakeman is surging while embracing the MAHA agenda.

At the same time we see many congressional representatives embracing vaccine choice and MAHA issues, including Representatives Mike Lawler (NY-17), Nick Lalota (NY-1) and Nick Langworthy (NY-23), who have all sponsored the GRACE Act, which would restore the religious exemption to vaccination in New York and other states.

John Gilmore, Tom Stanten, Assemblyman Michael Novakhov, Michael Kane and Jimmy Wagner

Jeanine Driscol is running in NY-4 and she has also pledged to co-sponsor the GRACE Act if elected. Mike LiPetri, a long time staunch supporter of medical freedom, is running to unseat Tom Suozzi in NY-3 for the second time:He came within just two points of beating him just two years ago. Just like Lee Zeldin did four years ago when he ran for governor, Blakeman can carry Republican congressional seats on his back and flip them blue to red.

EVERYONE needs to GET OUT AND VOTE in New York and all across the nation; this is a critical midterm election cycle — for vaccine choice and for the MAHA agenda.