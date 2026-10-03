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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
6h

If the truth were known, the vaccine industry would not even exist. it should have gone bankrupt in 1986, when it was being sued in a multitude of multi-million dollar lawsuits for its 'deadly and defective' vaccines. If our government had not rescued it, with The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986...it would have saved America multi-millions of lives and trillions of dollars, if it didn't exist. This Act must be rescinded!

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Healthy Wellness's avatar
Healthy Wellness
6h

2017, as part of "Operation Avalanche", Brook-Krasny was arrested on charges of healthcare fraud. He was indicted along with eight other individuals and corporate entities with schemes to illegally sell prescriptions for over 3.7 million opioid painkillers, to defraud Medicare and Medicaid of more than $5-million, and to commit money laundering through two Brooklyn medical clinics owned by Lazar Feygin. He then bribed ....

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