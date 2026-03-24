The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Helen's avatar
Helen
6h

Wonderful news. Our family eats meat, veggies and salads and happy to hear kids at school can eat healthy, too.

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Sharon's avatar
Sharon
6h

This is great!

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