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Maybe's avatar
Maybe
33m

Mr. Klar - National Review wrote about Lahn and maha yesterday. Have a look at the comments (all from paid subscribers). Diehard magas, never-trumpers, and in-betweens (almost) all agree about Lahn and Bobby and his "movement."

https://www.nationalreview.com/news/zach-lahn-tries-to-blend-maha-and-conservatism/

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Healthy Wellness's avatar
Healthy Wellness
14m

Local Iowa coverage - https://substack.com/home/post/p-222343480

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