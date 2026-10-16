In an 18-minute video posted on Instagram, Mom’s Across America founder, Zen Honeycutt, spoke passionately about the need to stay focused on MAHA issues and stay unified, despite the media’s efforts to tear the movement apart.

“I just want to address some things,” she began. “A lot of media folks are contacting me trying to get divisive comments from me about MAHA Action . . . about the MAHA movement, about Trump, about Kennedy; they want to divide us. They want the women in the MAHA movement to be jealous of each other. They want us to be mad at Kennedy. They want us to be writing off Trump. They just wanna divide us, right? Because they want MAHA to fail because so many of them hate Trump.”

She continued, “I just wanna remind everybody that this MAHA movement came from us. It came from the moms and the dads that for 25 years or 20 years – I mean, I’ve been doing it for 14 – but many people have been doing it for 20 something years, working on health freedom, vaccine safety, GMOs, glyphosate, food, food issues. ‘Food babe’ has been doing this longer than I have, looking at the chemicals in food. This has been going on for a long time and no president can take away what we have done or crush it or divide us or alter it, right? You cannot divide MAHA because you cannot divide a mother or a father from the commitment to the health and safety of their children. That’s just not gonna happen.”

While she criticized the Trump administration for failing to hold Bayer/ Monsanto legally and financially responsible for the health and environmental impacts of glyphosate, Honeycutt praised Kennedy and HHS for teaming up with the EPA to review glyphosate, which she called a “big deal” that has never happened before.

“There is some hope on the horizon there,” she said of the partnership.

Turning to the midterm elections, she said, “the media keeps trying to get me to, you know, predict what’s gonna happen. And I wanna point out to people or, you now, really remind people that staying home and not voting is a vote. You’re giving away your vote to somebody else, to the people who are voting. So it’s really important to start researching right now. Who’s funding your candidates, like what their platform is, what they stand for, get to know your candidates. Ask them questions, send them the survey that’s on our website on yesmaamusa.org. We have a survey for candidates, email it to them and say, I wanna know what you think about these issues. And the issues are, corporate accountability, pesticide companies. Vaccine companies: do they want corporations to be accountable for the the products that they make that’s the number one issue on our yes ma’am usa.org [platform] and also pesticides – do they want to work to reduce pesticide exposure to our children meaning get banning glyphosate banning any of the 86 pesticides that have been banned in 70 other countries but are allowed for use here and there are 78-percent of them are proven to cause infertility aWill they do something about that?”

Honeycutt, who emphasized that MAHA moms are not beholden to any particular political party, continued, “We’re gonna vote for those who put health and safety first. And so we need to remind them of that. It was the moms who were the swing vote in the last election. The Kennedy supporters, which are 90% moms, brought in 9 million votes to Trump. We’re not voting for any candidates who voted for the Pesticide Immunity Shield. So take a look at that list . . . if they voted for the Pesticide Immunity Shield, they’re not getting our vote.”

We must support Kennedy

Honeycutt also explained why it’s important to support HHS Secretary Kennedy.

“Democrats have threatened to impeach Kennedy if they gain control over the House,” she said. “So there are some people who might want to vote for Republicans just to prevent that from happening. That is something that you may want to consider because if the Democrats go forward with that and impeach Kennedy, there’s going to be zero progress, anything, anything health-wise, coming out of the HHS from anybody else. They’re already trying to get Heidi Overton in the head of the FDA and she’s the one who pushed the glyphosate executive order, right? That’s not a good appointment for the head of the FDA. So please seriously consider your vote and if it’s on the edge between a Democrat and a Republican, you may want to consider in your area, you know, how egregious it would be to vote for a Republican because if you can stomach it and you can do that . . . nothing would be getting done if there’s some kind of circus going on and trying to impeach him. So that’s very problematic. On the other hand, we cannot vote for any Democrats who are going to commit medical discrimination and encourage vaccine mandates at schools or summer camps or anything like that. They just can’t be in office.”

While Honeycutt allowed that Trump and Kennedy have done a fraction of what they said they’d do, she praised Kennedy for, in some areas, doing more than he promised.

“The whole MAHA Commission Report and the focus on autism,” she said. “I mean even having autism acknowledged, right? … he’s spending like 52 million or something now on a task force to look into the regression of children into autism. It wasn’t even acknowledged by this government before. So there’s a lot of things that this administration has done that never would have happened had Kamala been in office. Never, ever, ever in a million years, would we be getting food dyes out of the food. Would autism be addressed? Would the vaccine schedule be reduced? Would the corruption of ACIP be wiped out? The Native Americans having better food, the military having better food, the schools … the whole nutritional guidelines thing was turned upside down . . . people need to acknowledge that.”