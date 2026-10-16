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Gale's avatar
Gale
10h

Amen, Mrs. Honeycutt. If the Democrats get back in the majority there will be no , absolutely no progress on health freedom issues. Yes, it has been slow, but at least it has been mostly in the right direction. There’s really no other issue that touches us all in a huge way then “health freedom”. When you have your health you have the most valuable asset. Groups only interested in power know that which is why they do what they think they can to destroy public health. Open your eyes folks. It is been going on since the Flexner report.

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
10h

I will support RFK through thick and thin. As my parents supported his father, uncles and the Shriver family. I refuse to all ow any partisanship to negate the need for idealism, even tempered with the practical patience of what politics may require.

Please fight to restore due process, our Constitutional rights, to provide justice for those vaccine injured. Never use the Medicaid budget as an excuse to make those who suffer at the hands of others into a political pawn.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/3853

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