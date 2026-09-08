The MAHA Report

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Informed Consent Freedom's avatar
Informed Consent Freedom
2hEdited

Best maha-report piece in weeks, spoiled by inserting Pfiffany's desperate struggle for relevance.

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Jamie's avatar
Jamie
2hEdited

I already dont waste. If the food is bad, I throw it away. If its not, I dont..... no matter the date. If you want to find real waste, look no further than dumpsters at grocery stores. They throw away perfectly fine foods in insane quantities. And they spray paint all over them, so the homeless or dumpster divers cant use any of it.

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