The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
2h

"But we’ve overlooked this fact: seventy percent of the average American’s calories now come from the three refined macros, leaving only 30 percent for real food.

My research, published in Frontiers in Nutrition this April, shows this diet drives oxidative stress — a state of chemical chaos where cells lose control of energy. "

It is stunning that the details of chemical chaos never mentions genetically engineered crops, not one word about the novel proteins that impact our microbiome nor any note that every GMO is designed to tolerate 10 times the strength of glyphosate than the Roundup sprayed in home driveways.. no mention of Bt varieties of corn & soy designed to eat through the soft tissue of the insect after a few bites that can easily be extrapolated to a full spectrum of gastroesophageal reflux diseases (GERD) and digestive problems classed as diseases..

Swallowing poison is bad and nutrition advice that talks about seed oil and refined ingredients but ignores the population wide feeding experiment the Rockefeller-Gates Biotech Mafia have rolled out to have patent protected, fee based seed for industrial ag model is as bad as another box of Fruit Loops for better health. Shameful omission or tragic ignorance.

http://web.archive.org/web/20101122021318/www.fda.gov/Food/Biotechnology/Submissions/ucm161130.htm

Biotechnology Consultation Memorandum of Conference BNF No. 000001

September 19, 1994

Wholesomeness Studies

Monsanto described the results of wholesomeness studies they carried out in rats, chickens, catfish, dairy cattle, and bobwhite quail. On the basis of their consideration of the totality of these studies, Monsanto has concluded that there is no significant difference in the wholesomeness of glyphosate-tolerant and traditional soybean varieties, as expected from their compositional analysis. These data are summarized on page 49 of Monsanto's September 2 submission.

Conclusions

Monsanto has concluded, in essence, that the glyphosate-tolerant soybean variety they have developed is not significantly altered within the meaning of 21 CFR 170.30(f)(2) when compared to soybean varieties with a history of safe use. At this time, based on Monsanto's description of its data and analysis, the agency considers Monsanto's consultation on this product to be complete.

F. Owen Fields, Ph.D.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Klar's avatar
John Klar
2h

"policy by corporate influence, reinforced by captured agencies and well-funded university departments." Sounds like pharmacology, and farming, and medicine.... and just about everything else. Great article. Indeed we must values human life above shelf life!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture