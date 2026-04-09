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Vance Frost's avatar
Vance Frost
4h

So the foster care overmedication problem is real. Fine. But "natural health doctor" is carrying a lot of weight for a chiropractor. Nick Wilson has a DC from Logan College, 2012. That word, chiropractor, never once shows up in this profile. Funny how that works.And Sayer Ji gets one polite mention as co-founder. What you don't get is that he was flagged in the "Disinformation Dozen" report and kicked off Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest for health misinformation. Might be worth knowing before you take the org at face value. No outside sources here. No pushback. No one from actual medicine asked a single question. Every paragraph walks you toward a $32.99 Skyhorse book that came out in January. This reads like a launch party, not journalism."Thousands of patient transformations." How many of those made it into a peer-reviewed study? Nobody in the article thought to ask. Probably not by accident.

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Elizabeth Stone's avatar
Elizabeth Stone
10h

"Over 6.7 million actions taken" so donate, DONATE!

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