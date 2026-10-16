The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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YvonneM's avatar
YvonneM
1h

MAHA is as much about personal responsibility and discernment as it is about health. Intuition will be the most valuable tool for the future of health and every other issue.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1h

Thank You again, John.

This will go into my next blog post. It is important perspective.

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