Please join us March 18, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring vital updates from the world of MAHA.

The program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; author of forthcoming book, Tylenol and Autism, William Parker; CEO of Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland; CMS Administrator, Dr. Mehmet Oz; ACIP member, Dr. Robert Malone, HHS special advisor, Calley Means; pediatrician and author, Dr. Bob Sears; journalist and author, Jan Jekielek; human biologist, Gary Brecka; congressional candidate for Texas’s 23rd District, Brandon Herrera; and “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you tomorrow at 4pm!