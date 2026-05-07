The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Supplementer's avatar
Supplementer
2h

Erosion of trust in science based medicine because of the sustained attack by maha-world "influencers" and organizations and their quacks, grifters and charlatans.

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John Prinz's avatar
John Prinz
3h

Strong Cannabis medicine replaced my Rx Oxycontin 23 years ago. I will stick with cannabis medicine I grow. Learn to grow to have. No pain patient can buy it when we have no money...

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