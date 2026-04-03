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jan's avatar
jan
2d

Bravo! An effort long overdue. My fear is that the advances made during this administration need longer than 4 years to continue. So much corruption so little time.

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
2dEdited

So I guess the fact that the US government (Ralph Baric, Fauci, Daszak, UNC, DARPA etc) was responsible for the pandemic and for the deaths from the Covid vaccine will be swept under the rug forever?

Most people I know still don’t know the truth. And when I tell them they get this really bizarre look on their face. And When I post a document of proof online, people lash out against me saying it’s a lie, Even though it’s a government document… one that Dr David Martin used in his presentations.

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