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Priscilla King's avatar
Priscilla King
6h

All very well, so long as it leads to a reasonable result like "No glyphosate after New Year's Day, PERIOD. No glufosinate, PERIOD. No 'herbicide' sprays of any kind by 2028. No poison sprays of any kind at all by 2030. Minimum of five years in prison for anyone caught spraying glyphosate within a mile of anything a human might eat."

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Johnny's avatar
Johnny
6h

About time! We can only hope that the scientists conducting and reviewing this study aren't in Monsonto's pockets and being paid off as has been the norm!

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