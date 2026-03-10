The MAHA Report

America is drowning in chronic disease. Obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic chaos are not accidents—they’re the predictable result of a healthcare system engineered to keep patients sick and dependent. The solution is sitting in front of the Senate: Dr. Casey Means, President Trump’s pick for Surgeon General.

But her confirmation is being held up, blocked in committee. The process now hinges on two Republican senators: Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

As upsetting as that is, it’s not too late for every American to do something about it.

Dr. Means is a Stanford-trained physician whohas spent years exposing the rotten core of American medicine. She has articulated, with surgical precision, how the incentives of our healthcare system produce sick patients. Doctors are rewarded for writing prescriptions and ordering tests, not for preventing illness. Pharma giants rake in billions from lifelong treatments. Food conglomerates flood the market with

ultra-processed junk that inflames bodies and destroys health. The system

doesn’t fail by accident—it succeeds exactly as designed.

For daring to say this out loud, Dr. Means has been savaged by the forces behind the status quo. The medical establishment, lobbyists, and their media allies have smeared her credentials, distorted her record, and painted her as dangerous.

Why the fury? Because she threatens their trillion-dollar empire. When someone shines a light on the grift—on how “healthcare” profits from sickness rather than wellness—the defenders of the broken system panic.

That panic proves she’s exactly the right person for the job.

The MAHA movement deserves a Surgeon General who will tell the truth. Not another bureaucrat mouthing empty platitudes. Not a mouthpiece for the same failed policies that have left Americans fatter, sicker, and more medicated than ever.

We need a leader who will name the real drivers of our health crisis: perverse financial incentives, corporate capture, and a culture that treats symptoms while ignoring root causes.

Dr. Means is that leader.

She brings fresh eyes, real-world experience as a clinician and entrepreneur, and the courage to challenge sacred cows. Her message is simple and revolutionary: Americans don’t need more pills and procedures. We need honest information, real prevention, and policies that put metabolic health first. She represents the future the MAHA movement has been fighting for—a nation strong, vibrant, and free from the chronic disease epidemic that’s draining our vitality and our wallets.

The Senate HELP Committee is the battlefield.

With Democrats lined up in opposition, Collins and Murkowski are the swing

votes. One “no” from either could kill the nomination before it ever reaches

the full Senate.

These two senators have a choice: side with the status quo

that has failed America, or stand with the millions demanding real change.

That’s where you come in.

The public can break the logjam. Senators listen when phones ring off the hook. They read the emails. They feel the heatfrom constituents who refuse to accept another four years of system.

Pick up the phone today. Call Senator Susan Collins at (202) 224-2523. Tell her: “Confirm Dr. Casey Means as Surgeon General. We need a truth-teller who will fix our broken healthcare incentives,not defend them.”

Be clear, be respectful, and be vigilant.

Then call Senator Lisa Murkowski at (202) 224-6665 with the exact same message, the same tone, the same determination.

Do it now.

Share this article with your friends, your family, your networks. Post it. Text it. Make sure every American who wants health—not just healthcare—makes their voice heard.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about survival.

It’s about whether our kids grow up metabolically healthy or chained to chronic

illness. It’s about whether America leads the world in vitality or continues

its slide into weakness.

Dr. Casey Means has the vision. The MAHA movement has the momentum.

Now the public must deliver the votes. Call Collins. Call Murkowski. Get Dr. Casey Means confirmed.

The health of the nation depends on it.