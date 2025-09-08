Dear The MAHA Report Subscriber,

They called him a charlatan. They called him a liar. They called him a baby-killer in the US Senate on national television.

The shameful, hysterical, and venomous treatment Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endured last Thursday is a defining moment for the MAHA movement. Are we going to let it slide, or are we going to defend our man in Washington?

Bobby needs grassroots support, NOW. We need to show members of Congress that we are a political force to be reckoned with. They must understand that joining the kind of pile-on we saw last week, or standing by and doing nothing, will have massive political consequences.

Today, Monday September 8, we launch a deluge of phone calls to Congress to make our voices heard. Phone calls from constituents have greater impact than emails. Find your representative’s or senator’s number here. Tell Congress how important Bobby Kennedy’s work is to you, how upset you are at the way he was treated. And ask your organizations’ members to call too.

We won’t offer you a script for what to say. Our movement values authenticity. It is better to put it in your own words. Speak honestly and from the heart. If your senator was one of those who attacked Bobby, tell the staffer how disappointed you are, and how you expect better. If they have supported Bobby, tell them how grateful you are. Tell them (if it is true) that you are a swing voter and supporting Kennedy is a make-or-break issue for you. Tell them how much you admire his work. Tell them why.

Last week’s hearing, and the media feeding frenzy that followed, show us that our work has only begun. Getting RFK Jr. into office was a first step. Now we need to keep him there. Big pharma and the deep state are aligned against him. The counterweight is people power.

Let’s invoke a tsunami of support for Bobby that sounds a loud and clear message to Congress that we will not tolerate this kind of abuse. Let the phone calls start today!

Sincerely,

MAHA Action